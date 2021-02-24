Coronavirus: Mass vaccines not the only factor in opening up Canada: Tam





OTTAWA – Canada’s top public health official says the timing of Canada’s return to normalcy does not depend solely on the country receiving the mass vaccination. Weighing the statements of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons that England will move to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by 21 June, Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada’s reopening timelines rely on a number of factors. She said that while vaccinations usually play a “key role”, other indicators include the “current epidemic curve in terms of its movement, levels of serious outcomes including ICU admissions, hospitalizations and deaths … and you you also want public health capacity for testing, tracking, contact tracking to all be in place. “ “You can’t put an absolute date on one of these things, but getting everyone vaccinated is a massive step towards a return to a more normal life,” Tam told a news conference Tuesday. Canada is expecting a record number of vaccine shipments this week from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna following a marked drop in shipments. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said most of the 643,000 doses have already been delivered to the provinces and that the government is still aiming for six million shots before the end of March. “The key is for vaccination levels to become high in order to reduce the chances of those massive rises in the revival in order to keep society afloat,” Tam said. Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc added that ultimately, the manner and timing of easing restrictions depends on the provinces. “Obviously decisions about public health measures, blockade meters in Canada are in the hands of the provincial authorities. They are constantly assessing based on the public health they receive,” LeBlanc said on Tuesday. Some provinces have decided to present the next phase of their vaccine distribution plan. Quebec will target seniors 85 and up in the general population as early as next week.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos