Plazhi St. Pete called the nations the best beach, the fifth best in the whole world
ST PETERSBURG Beach St. Pete is rated the best beach in the country based on Tripadvisors Annual Passenger Selection Rankings, climbing from its second place in 2020.
It can beaches in Hawaii, California, and even other beaches in Pinellas. Madeira Beach was ranked ninth, Treasure Island Beach 16th and Clearwater Beach 18th.
Plazhi St. Pete last topped the list in 2012, according to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Their website appreciates the price for white sandy beaches, warm bay waters, beautiful sunsets and overcrowded space.
Beverly Ackah, 25, and Franklin Okomba, 31, are both big fans. Seattle visitors left the snow behind when they made their trip to Pinellas.
You guys do not know what you have here, Okomba said, wetting the rays on Tuesday.
Steve Hayes, president and chief executive of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, said he thinks having space to spread people along the Pinellas beaches helped get the award in a year plagued by the coronavirus. Hayes said Tripadvisor told him that the rankings also took into account where people want to visit the most.
When you look at four beaches in the same destination in the top 25, you can not find it anywhere else on that list, Hayes said.
It was the first year Treasure Island and Madeira Beach made the list, featuring hidden local gems, he said.
Globally, St. Pete Beach was ranked the fifth best beach by Tripadvisor. It is the only beach in the continental United States that makes the global list.
I just think it continues to raise our awareness as an international destination, Hayes said. And if they start exploring further, they will also discover three beaches that rank in the top 25 in the US
Tripadvisor calls itself the worlds the largest travel guidance platform. Each year the company brings together the ratings and rankings submitted by users and honors them at the Travelers Choice Best of the Best awards. Along with the beaches, the website lists restaurants, national parks, popular destinations, emerging destinations and more.
Here are the 10 best beaches of Tripadvisors.
1. St. Beach. Pete, St. Pete, Florida
A wonderful walking beach with white quartz sand, clear clear water and sea shells from the truck. The most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean.
2. Kaanapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
This beach is so wonderful and accessible to everyone. There is easy parking and a great trail to walk along the beach with showers to clean up. You can sit on the soft sand, go for a walk, periscope, swim or paddle in the clear and calm waters. His real paradise!
3. Moonstone Beach, Cumbria, California.
Beautiful beach and a great place to look for moonstones and jade. When the tide goes out, you can explore the currents of the river … magic!
4. Wailea Beach, Wailea, Hawaii
The walkway along Wailea Beach offers breathtaking views of the Maui coast. Whether on a brisk walk or a leisurely stroll, the beauty of the area is abundant. You can even see whales instantly offshore!
5. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Ore.
This breathtaking and spacious beach – long and deep! The low tide Haystack Rock is incredible with all the pools and sea creatures. Be sure to bring a sweater, it can be cool and windy!
6. Napili Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
This little harbor is a hidden gem. There is a small natural reef about 30-50 yards in, and thousands of marine life living in it. This was the best snorkel experience I have ever had.
7. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
This beach is clean clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor. On the beach the beach is probably the widest beach ever. In high tide you can climb hundreds of meters and still be high only at the waist.
8. Waianapanapa State Park, Hana, Hawaii
This black sandy beach (produced by volcanic activity on the island) is otherworldly along the beautiful coastline.
9. Madeira Beach, Madeira Beach, Fla.
Very nice and flat beaches. The beach is very clean – we even saw a beach that Zamboni used every morning. You can enjoy a very nice walk on the beach for miles.
10. Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua offers plenty of everything: sand, ample space, fewer crowds and a good park to go with. This beach is gorgeous, comes from a guy who grew up on an island.
Photographer Martha Asencio Rhine contributed to this report.
