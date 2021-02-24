



The everyday beast The victim that South Dakota AG did not see coming through his window, investigators say Andrew Harrer / GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg has claimed since his fatal crash last fall that he did not see what he would hit, but a newly released video of his interview with police have discovered that the victims are literally facing out of his glass. In the video released late Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, investigators can be seen challenging Ravsnborgs who claim he did not see what was hit during the crash on September 12, 2020. Ravsnborg was on his way home from an incident. The Republican Party that night when he hit and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boevers’ body was found just a day later, however, after Ravsnborg initially called 911 to report only that he had hit something he thought might be a deer. During an interrogation on September 30, investigators noted that Boevers glasses were found inside Ravsnborgs 2011 Ford Demi. That means his face came through your glass, said an agent from the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of hearings. His face is in your glass, the agent said as Ravnsborg groaned. . Think about it. Ravnsborg said he did not see the glasses, even when he later walked through the front seat looking for a security card to show to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives near the crash site, and answered the 911 call. said the broken glasses found inside the Ravnsborgs car belonged to Boever, who was entering Highmore when he was hit and killed. Ravnsborg was also asked why he did not see a flashlight holding Boever when the collision occurred at 10:24 p.m. agents arrived from North Dakota, it was still shining like a beacon, they said. Agents also told Ravnsborg that they knew he was on the shoulder of the road when the collision occurred. He had no explanation why he was there. Investigators also noted that he had called and browsed websites while traveling from the Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre, the state capital. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story in Joe Biden and China shortly before the clash. He told investigators he had placed the phone in front of the impact. I believe I did nothing wrong, Ravnsborg said. I did not see him or anything. I did not know he was a man until the next day. The videos were part of a collection of information released Tuesday, more than five months after the crash. South Dakota Attorney General Accused of Fatal Car Collision Republican official, who was charged last week with three misdemeanors of negligent driving, failing to stay in his lane and talking on a cell phone while driving, although before the clash he was asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and blame articles have been introduced in the legislature. So far, Ravnsborg has announced Rounds-bergsaid he will not retire. The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no point has the issue hampered his ability to do office work, a statement issued Tuesday by his private spokesman said. Instead, he has addressed some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever gone through. As a lawyer and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal freedoms and would hope he was given the same right and courtesy.Noem, a first-term Republican, said it was time Ravnsborg to go. “Now that the investigation is closed and the charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” she said in a statement. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well. Lawmakers from both sides are calling for his removal or resignation. Rep. State Will Mortenson (R-Sioux Falls) filed blaming articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) offering support. There were two articles of blame, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborgs’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation. Following the clash, including during his reporting of the clash and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg took actions that did not become Attorney General, Article Two states. The statements and actions of Jason Ravnsborgs failed to meet the standard of the Attorney General’s Office. Piever cousin Nick Nemec, who has served as the family spokesman, said he was horrified by the revelations. To me, that sounds like a hit-and-run case, even though he called a cop, Nemec told The Daily Beast. The policeman was incompetent or was cooperating, I do not know which one. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

