MANILA President Philippine Rodrigo Duterte was distracted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation not to use the Sinovac vaccine for healthcare workers frequently exposed to patients with coronavirus disease, Malacaang said on Wednesday.

Duterte urged FDA Director-General Eric Domingo to explain such recommendations even after Sinovac secured an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the agency, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The president expressed only the fact that he is confused with the specific requirements of the EUA noting that the WHO itself has set the minimum threshold to be 50 percent, Roque said in an online conference.

Domingo had explained that the vaccine efficacy rate for healthcare workers is at 50.4 percent based on Sinovacs clinical trials conducted in Brazil, making it not the best for healthcare professionals treating Covid-19 patients.

This was why it is no longer suitable for healthcare professionals treating Covid-19 patients. But Domingo noted that this is only a recommendation and health workers can still get it if they wish.

The president respects the opinion of experts so let colatilla remain, Roque said.

(The president respects the opinions of experts so we will let the collatilla remain.)

Roque also reiterated that the FDA’s advice against administering the Sinovacs vaccine to health workers attending patients with Covid-19 was only a recommendation and health workers could choose it if they wished.

It is not forbidden. Not only is it recommended, but if healthcare workers want it, they can have it, he said.

(Not forbidden. Just not recommended, but if health care workers want it, they can have it.)

Lawmakers have questioned the FDA’s advice, with some saying it was a case of self-opposition.

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .





Read Next