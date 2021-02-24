Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Appeals to Reject UN Human Rights Body Resolution





The minister described the forthcoming resolution as unfounded and a purely political move against Sri Lanka.



A Sri Lankan top minister has made a fervent call to UNHRC member states to oppose the forthcoming resolution on responsibility and human rights reconciliation for island countries, calling it a “pure political action” against the country. . Addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) practically on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena demanded that the resolution be rejected by the council and brought to a close. The minister described the forthcoming resolution as unfounded and a purely political move against Sri Lanka. Gunawardenas’s remarks followed the country’s rejection of a report by UN Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelets who had called for drastic measures such as targeted sanctions and international criminal justice proceedings against those allegedly responsible for human rights violations during the the end of the LTTE armed conflict in 2009. Read also | China had no role in Sri Lanka’s decision on ECT A draft resolution is expected to be presented at UNHRC sessions on Wednesday, officials here said. Officials said they believe the nature of the resolution would be identical to resolution 30/1 adopted in 2015 which the then Sri Lankan government had sponsored. The current government elected in November 2019 withdrew from co-sponsoring the resolution last year. The draft resolution is expected to include moves by the Office of the High Commissioner to improve its monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka, including progress on reconciliation and accountability. He is also expected to submit a written update to the Human Rights Council in its 49th session and a comprehensive report that includes further options for advancing accountability in its 51st session, both for t ‘was discussed in the interactive dialogues. The electoral mandate of the current governments given by the people of Sri Lanka was intended to withdraw from the previous resolution while it was engaged with UN mechanisms. Sri Lanka has reportedly lobbied around 18 member states for an appeal for rejection. Earlier this week, Foreign Ministry Secretary Jayanath Colombage said a separate written request had been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking India’s support on behalf of Sri Lanka to defeat the resolution. His comments came after the UNHRC Nuclear Group in Sri Lanka, in a joint statement, said a resolution would be moved next week to focus on responsibility for Sri Lankan rights. The Sri Lankan Nuclear Group consists of the UK, Germany, Canada, Malawi, Northern Macedonia and Montenegro. The previous Sri Lankan government, led by the Sri Lankan Freedom Party, had sponsored the resolution in 2013, calling for accountability for alleged war crimes committed by government forces and the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers during the final phase of imminent – three decades of civil war in May 2009. The current government, led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has formally withdrawn from the resolution.

