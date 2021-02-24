Japan steps up defense against US military amid ‘tough security environment’





The number of what Japan calls “asset protection” missions rose from 14 in 2019 amid a “severe security environment,” according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

The Japanese military said the 25 missions included the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) protecting U.S. Navy ships on four occasions as those ships were gathering information on ballistic missiles or other warning or surveillance activities. In 21 cases, the missions included the protection of American aircraft that were in joint training with their Japanese counterparts.

The Japanese authorities would not say when or where the missions took place, only that they “contributed to the defense of Japan.” American and Japanese forces participated in a wide range of exercises last year in and around Japan and as far as the Indian Ocean.

Defense analysts said if a hostile power takes over the U.S. military on any of the property defense missions, Japanese forces could strike that enemy. “If U.S. assets are attacked suddenly, then the SDF is expected to counteract the attacks to prevent subsequent attacks on U.S. ships or aircraft,” said Corey Wallace, an assistant professor at Kanagawa University in Japan.

However, Japanese security expert Narushige Michishita, vice president of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Tokyo, said it was unlikely the forces would face any real threat of fighting. “Certainly, the forces of some countries perform dangerous maneuvers during U.S.-Japan exercises, so the Americans and Japanese may have experienced some disturbing events on several occasions,” he said. But both experts said the SDF announcement shows the growing importance of the US-Japan security relationship amid a time of heightened threats in the region and sends an important message to potential adversaries. “The point is that the two forces are now regularly operating very closely together, and that they will be able to do the same in time of war or in a stressful environment. The ability to do so will certainly increase deterrence to action. potentially aggressive against Japan, South Korea, and even Taiwan, “Michishita said. “It’s a more dangerous (unforeseen) situation than it was allowed six years ago,” Wallace said. Abe expanded Japan’s military options In 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushed for a “reinterpretation” of the country’s post-World War II pacifist constitution, which strictly restricted Tokyo’s use of the Self-Defense Forces to reflect the 21st century security environment. A year later, Japan’s Peace and Security Legislation, codifying Abe’s plan to allow a greater extension to the SDF, became law. Under section 95-2 of the law, Japanese forces are allowed to fire their weapons in defense of U.S. military ships and aircraft. Any operation involving “asset protection” must be required by the U.S. military, approved by the Japanese defense minister, support Japan’s defense, and cannot take place in a potential combat zone. The law was first used in 2017, when Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Izumo accompanied a U.S. Navy supply ship, Michael Bosack, the former deputy chief of government relations in the U.S. Forces Japan, wrote in the academic journal Tokyo Review that year. Japanese law and missions under it refute a statement in 2019 by then US President Donald Trump that Japan did not need to come to the aid of the US if America was attacked. “If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III … with our lives and our treasures,” Trump said, adding, “If they attack us, Japan has no need to help us at all,” Trump said. Cooperation between the Japanese and US armies has increased in recent years as threats have emerged against Japan, including North Korea’s ballistic missile program and ongoing tensions with China over the Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands. The uninhabited rocky chain closer to Taiwan than Tokyo is controlled by Japan but claimed by China. Successive U.S. governments, including the Biden administration, have reconfirmed that Washington views the islands as Japanese and will be obliged to protect them under the U.S.-Japan Mutual Defense Treaty. Article 95-2 includes incidents that may erupt before any attack on Japan that may bring the mutual defense treaty into force. Meanwhile, the Japanese military, particularly its Naval Defense Force, has increased its presence off its national shores. Japanese troops have conducted joint or multilateral exercises with a range of partners, including India, Australia and the Philippines as well as the US

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos