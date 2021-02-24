‘Sense will prevail’: PM Imran wants Sri Lankan businessmen, hopes for better relations with all neighbors – World

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the only way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve existing issues through dialogue.

“As soon as I came to power, I approached our neighbor India and explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue.

“I did not succeed but I am optimistic that sense will eventually prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations. Let us live as civilized neighbors as Europeans live.”

The Prime Minister expressed his views while chairing the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, which aimed to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

“Germany and France have fought many times, but today it is unthinkable for them to have a conflict because they are so interconnected because of trade. Similarly, my dream for the subcontinent is to resolve our disputes,” he said. , adding that the Kashmir Case was the only conflict in the region.

“All we want is for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and this can only be achieved through dialogue.”

The Prime Minister said that a conflict between the two nations only gives rise to more conflicts. “We need to resolve our disputes through dialogue and not through conflict. Imagine the potential for trade within the subcontinent,” he said, adding that the only thing stopping the region from realizing this potential was the inability to resolve disputes through dialogue.

He expressed hope that Pakistan could also play its part in easing growing tensions between the United States and China. “We would rather be a country that unites other nations and humanity,” he said.

Poverty alleviation

Prime Minister Imran began his speech by stating that poverty alleviation was his motive for entering politics. “Twenty-five years ago, I entered politics because I felt that the best way to reduce poverty in our country was to create a welfare state,” he said, adding that he realized that Sri Lanka’s leadership was also motivated. from poverty alleviation.

He said that during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the two discussed how to reduce the rising cost of food items. Earlier today, the Prime Minister called on the President of Sri Lanka for a one-on-one meeting at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

“He told me how he went to China and visited different farms where the gap between wholesale and retail [market] was reduced. “

In Pakistan, there is a huge gap between the two, he said, adding that he would receive the contribution of the Sri Lankan president.

“The other way we can reduce poverty is through investment and promoting profitability in business. We have completely changed our policies in Pakistan,” he said, adding that in the past, government policies had deterred foreign investment.

Stating that the country ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index had improved, Prime Minister Imran said the whole idea was to generate wealth to raise the poor. “This is what China did.”

The prime minister also touched on relations between the two countries, saying Pakistan could learn more from Sri Lanka in terms of tourism.

“You have a much more advanced tourism industry compared to us. Pakistan has great potential for tourism, but that potential has been limited to local tourism so far, not to foreign tourism.”

At the end of his speech, Prime Minister Imran once again urged the Sri Lankan business community to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. “It gives you the opportunity to connect from Gwadar to Uzbekistan and Central Asian countries.

“It simply came to our notice then […] we have these special economic areas which give incentives to businesses to set up industries there. So I invite businesses, businessmen and investments in Sri Lanka, you can come to Pakistan “.

‘Focus is economic diplomacy’

Addressing the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two countries should look at how to improve bilateral relations.

“When Imran Khan took the reins of government, our economic indicators were pointing in the wrong direction. [But] in two and a half years we have achieved, to a large extent, economic stability, “he said, adding that the focus had now shifted towards growth.

Pakistan has raised a number of places in the Ease of Doing Business rankings and the government is also facilitating investment, he said. “Our focus has shifted from geopolitics to geo-economics,” he said.

He added that the goal was to make Pakistan a center of economic activity, while focusing on development and connectivity. Addressing conference participants, he said the Foreign Office was committed to helping and facilitating Sri Lankan businessmen.

“Our focus is economic diplomacy. You are welcome to come to Pakistan, you will see how hospitable it will be,” he concluded.

Dawood appeals to the business community

Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood said the aim of the conference was to bring together the business communities of the two countries to explore new ideas and opportunities for boosting trade and investment.

“Other business people, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have come here not to be afraid of the future, but to shape it,” he said.

The adviser claimed that while there is trade between the two countries, it is not “good enough” and does not match the relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said Pakistan has made a dramatic economic turnaround and is witnessing industrial growth. “Therefore take advantage of this,” he said in a call to the Sri Lankan business community.

“We stand at a time when our ability to change economic relations is unrivaled […]. “We must not accept the current level of economic relations and we must imagine future relations,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran meets the President of Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran summoned the Sri Lankan president to the Presidential Palace in Colombo. According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by talks at the delegation level.

“The Prime Minister underlined the extraordinary quality of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations marked by trust, understanding and mutual support. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of building a strong economic partnership characterized by expanded bilateral trade, investment and trade cooperation,” the statement said. .

The Prime Minister also emphasized the deeper cooperation in various fields, especially agriculture, tourism, science and technology, sports, education and culture. The importance of sharing experiences in poverty alleviation was also stressed.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood close to each other. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka in the future. Close co-operation between the two sides in multilateral forums was reconfirmed, the statement said.

While noting the close traditional and cultural ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran stressed that Pakistan has the potential to be a chosen destination for religious tourism for the people of Sri Lanka. He particularly highlighted the rich Buddhist heritage of Pakistan.

“In the regional context, the Prime Minister shared his vision of peace, development and connectivity. He also stressed the importance of regional co-operation through the SAARC platform and opportunities for regional prosperity through CPEC, the main project of the Belt and Roads Initiative,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran made a cordial invitation to President Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at the earliest facility, the statement concluded.