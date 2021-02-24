Anjali Bhardwaj of India among 12 US anti-corruption champion award recipients





Indias Anjali Bhardwaj was among 12 anti-corruption activists from around the world named by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the first recipients of the new International Anti-Corruption Champions Award. Bhardwaj is primarily known as an activist for the Right to Information (RTI) and is affiliated with the National Campaign for the People’s Right to Information. Together with Annie Raja and Sipa Sinha, she leads Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, a city-based collective working for food rights. In a statement announcing the award recipients, Blinken said that worldwide corruption threatens security and stability, hinders economic growth, undermines democracy and human rights, destroys trust in public institutions, facilitates international crime and drains public and private resources. The Biden administration acknowledges that we will be successful in tackling these issues by working with committed partners, including courageous individuals supporting anti-corruption efforts and countries working to meet their commitments to international anti-corruption standards. he said. In line with this goal, Blinken announced the International Anti-Corruption Champions Award which recognizes individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to protect transparency, fight corruption and ensure accountability in their countries. Apart from Bhardwaj, the other recipients of the award are Ardian Dvorani of Albania, Diana Salazar of Ecuador, Sophia Pretrick of the Federated States of Micronesia, Juan Francisco Sandoval Alfaro of Guatemala, Ibrahima Kalil Gueye of Guinea, Dhuha A Mohammed of Iraq, Bolot Temir Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Mustafa Abdullah Sanalla of Libya, Victor Sotto of the Philippines, Francis Ben Kaifala of Sierra Leone and Ruslan Ryaboshapka of Ukraine. They inspire us and so many of their counterparts who pursue these ideals around the world, Blinken said. Si President [Joe] “Our commitment to truth, transparency and accountability is a mission we must live at home and illustrate abroad,” Biden said. I commend the dedication of these 12 brave individuals to the same ideals, he added. Read also: What led to the launch of Covid-19? The center deploys teams in 10 states for investigation Referring to US anti-corruption efforts, Blinken said the country was the first to criminalize foreign bribery and, in partnership with its foreign counterparts, has recovered and returned more than $ 1 billion in public assets. stolen in the last two years. We use a range of tools to promote accountability for corrupt individuals, to fight impunity globally, and to engage in multilateral forums to fight corruption and strengthen citizen engagement, Blinken said, adding that corruption will be defeated by enforcing reforms in line with international commitments and empowering citizens, journalists and civil society organizations to help defeat this global threat to security and democracy.

