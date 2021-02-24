Exports and strong construction boost German economy in fourth quarter





BERLIN (Reuters) – Strong exports and strong construction activity helped the German economy grow at a better-than-expected 0.3% in the last quarter of last year, but tighter blockades at home and abroad are troubling the outlook for Europe’s largest economy. Photo Photo: Skyline with its financial circle photographed at sunset as the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 1, 2020, REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach / File Photo The data, released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, marked an upward revision of its previous estimate for a 0.1% expansion in the previous quarter. The Office also revised up its full GDP figure for 2020 to -4.9% from -5.0%. Adjusted for calendar effects, the German economy shrank by 5.3% last year, a much smaller contraction than in many other European countries, aided by a strong fiscal response to the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A debt-financed fiscal burst created a total state budget deficit of 139.6 billion euros, or 4.2% of gross domestic product in 2020, the office said. This was the first deficit since 2011 and the second highest since German reunification. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the growth data sent a positive signal, adding: We will continue to do everything we can in the coming months to maintain the core of our economy. Germany had recorded a record 8.5% increase in the third quarter and an unprecedented 9.7% drop in the second, due to the effects of its first coronavirus blockade. The second block, set in early November in host countries and expanded in mid-December to include most shops and services, caused a drop in household spending in the fourth quarter, the office said. REQUEST FROM CHINA Disposable income increased slightly, however, thanks to employment protection schemes and state aid for parents. While the blockage blocked many consumers from spending, the savings rate was an extremely high 15.7%. Household expenditures fell 3.3% on the quarter and construction expenditures increased 1.8%. Exports increased by 4.5%. This meant that net trade contributed 0.6 percentage points to the overall growth rate, while the country’s slow activity fell 0.3 percentage points, the office said. Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank said export-oriented manufacturers benefited from rising orders from China while low interest rates helped the construction industry. But the forecast remains murky as German authorities have extended the stricter blockade until at least March 7, while restrictions in other countries are weakening demand from abroad. Moving forward, we adhere to our forecast for a 1.5% q / q decline in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the negative effects on overall economic activity from the widening and tightening stalemate, UniCredit said in a research note. Carsten Brzeski of ING said tougher blockade measures since mid-December, weaker demand from other eurozone countries, severe winter weather in February and a reversal of pre-Brexit rally in the UK had increased downside risk for the first quarter of 2021 Fourth-quarter growth drivers could easily become attractive in the first, Brzeski warned. Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Edited by Maria Sheahan and Kevin Liffey

