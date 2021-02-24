Amit Shah’s 100 plus goal in Assam is intended for us: Bhupesh Baghel

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah mocking set goal of winning 100 plus seats in Assam, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has said he is actually ‘talking about us’ as happened in Chhattisgarh where “his mission 65 plus “became true for the opponent.

The Congress-led Grand Alliance will clean up the upcoming 126-member Assam Assembly election by a three-quarters majority as people seek “parivartan” (change) from the BJP government, the Chhattisgarh prime minister said.

Baghel, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, has been appointed as an Observer by the All India Congress Committee for his Assam unit for the state polls due out in March-April. “Amit Shah went to Chhattisgarh and said 65 plus. I had told him the 65 plus he is saying about us. The result came and we won 68 seats, which has become 70 now.

“So Amit Shah is saying that for us even in Assam where we will get 100 plus,” Baghel told the PTI in an interview. In 2018, the BJP had set a target of winning over 65 seats under its ‘mission 65 plus’ in Chhattisgarh assembly polls, but interestingly, Congress had recorded a major victory in over 68 of the 90 assembly segments.

Speaking about the Assam poll scenario, he said “People are looking for a ‘parivartan’ because they are not happy with the government’s work. The promises made have not been fulfilled. The BJP has shown dreams that have not been realized. People are feeling “Big promises made by BJP on a range of issues such as the implementation of the Assam Agreement, the publication of a National Register of Accurate Citizens (NRC), the salary of tea workers, the sealing of the Bangladesh border and the highway on both sides of the Brahmaputra were not met, he added.

“Assam will see the next government from the Grand Alliance. We will form the government with a three-quarters majority,” Baghel said.

Congress, which has been in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the next election. of the Assembly against BJP led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The 2016 election in Assam gave a rugged mandate and no party won an absolute majority. Congress had won 26 seats, while the United Democratic Front of All India (AIUDF) gathered 13. BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLA, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Popular Front (BPF) ) had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

Continuing his crackdown on the BJP and its leadership, Baghel claimed that Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “lying and deceiving” people about sensitive issues, including the Citizenship Law (Amendment) and Assam Agreement Clause-6. .

Reacting to Sarma’s statement that the CAA rules, when drafted, will have an “extraordinary balance” between the advantages given to Hindu immigrants and the interest of the Assamese people, the Congress leader said, “The CAA is prepared for national implementation. “How can the state change Himanta Biswa Sarma is lying and deceiving the people only for the elections. Lok Sabha passed the CAA and the Government of India will implement it. That is why we are opposing it.”

Baghel also criticized state government Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for failing to implement the Assam Agreement and its Clause-6, while asserting that Congress is fully committed to the historic document.

On the failure to seal the border with Bangladesh, he said, “Why haven’t they done it in five years? The government has cheated on people’s feelings. They have tried to dismantle Assam’s cultural heritage. That is why our slogan is’ BJP bhagao, Assam bachao ‘”.

Contradicting BJP claims to Congress that it enjoys minority policies along with AIUDF, Baghel questioned how many illegal immigrants were deported during the stay of BJP governments at the center and state. “Just look at how many were ousted during the Congress period and the BJP period, and you will know who is doing the pacification. They just do politics on the edge and then forget about it after they took power,” he added.

Assam’s Congress leader Ripun Bora claimed last month that only 1,822 foreigners were deported from across the country from 2014 to 2017, and according to the Interior Minister’s response to Parliament the deportation figure was 82,728 foreigners during their stay in the UPA from 2005 in 2013.

Regarding the NDA accusation to Congress of forming a municipal alliance with AIUDF, Baghel said, “BJP is chewing unnecessarily against AIUDF and our alliance. It’s a six-party alliance and they are silent on CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and AGM “He further said that all the alliance partners fought separately in the last elections and BJP got the benefit. “So we have decided to combine all the votes against BJP to win and that is simple math,” he added.

With the accusation of Congress becoming a Muslim party because of merging with the hands of AIUDF, Baghel said, “Why does the BJP not talk about their achievements in the last five years? Let them talk about what they have given to Assam and the farmers of its, tea workers, poor and young.

“What did they do to save the Assamese culture? The question is how to save the Assamese culture. Summer is very rich. People from all castes, faiths, races and religions live here in brotherhood. But they are divided and rule politics between “Hindus and Muslims. This is the face of the BJP, which never asks for votes for their performance.”

Baghel also stressed that BJP itself is affiliated with AIUDF to rule the zilla parishes in several districts, including Darrang, Karimganj and Nagaon.