International
Homeowners with Disabilities Fear Fire Traps After Grenfell Disaster
LONDONR Like many across England, Sarah Rennie has lost sleep by worrying about its building catching fire, especially after inspectors discovered that the multi-storey building was wrapped in a flammable material similar to the one that ignited the deadly fire at the London Grenfell Tower in 2017.
But fear is added to Mrs. Rennie. She uses a wheelchair.
The Grenfell disaster, which killed 72 people, forced a national account for unsafe construction practices. After that, people with disabilities are particularly concerned about the dangers lurking in their buildings and the lack of plans for their safe exit if the worst were to happen.
The more you unravel, the deeper and darker it becomes, Mrs. Rennie, 35, said of the dangerous construction flaws Grenfell has exposed.
An investigation into the fire in the public housing block, which was home to many lower-income residents, found that the flames spread unabated due to the cladding of the towers, a combustible aluminum material covering the area. outer. The same material was banned in the United States and most of Europe because it is a fire hazard.
The government has focused its attention on removing clothing from other high-rises, but many apartment buildings have a host of other fire hazards as yet unaddressed. And rights groups say the government is ignoring people with disabilities and the unique dangers they face in the event of a fire.
Weve had a second opinion on everything, said Fazilet Hadi, the UK’s disability rights policy chief.
Last year has made it clearer than ever, said Ms. Hadi, emphasizing that people with disabilities were counted nearly 60 percent of all coronavirus deaths in England and Wales. She has also given the government an excuse not to act, she said.
The pandemic will be used as an excuse for everything at the moment, right? Mrs. Hadi said.
Grenfell post-fire investigations revealed widespread fire hazards not only in publicly funded high-rises but in many private apartment buildings as a result of decree decree that allowed poor construction. Other safety issues such as flammable balconies and various types of combustible clothing were found in apartment buildings across England.
Hundreds of thousands of properties are implicated and experts say it could take years to fix. the cost of addressing just a few of the issues is estimated at around 15 15 billion, or more than $ 21 billion.
For residents of apartments with disabilities, the problems are in another rule.
They worry not only that they may live in fireworks like Grenfell, but that no one has considered the unique challenges they would face if they suddenly needed to be evacuated.
Then there are the economic costs.
For any apartment owner, the bill for trying to make their home safer can be dizzying. But the financial burden hits the owners of apartments with disabilities especially hard, as many of them are with fixed income, said Mrs. Hadi.
People with disabilities are also more likely to live in public housing, where some of the worst security flaws will be found.
Grenfell forced a new look not only at how buildings are constructed, but what residents should do if a fire breaks out.
In particular, the residence permit instruction, a long-standing policy in apartment blocks advising people to stay in their apartment if a fire broke out elsewhere in the building, has been called into question. That advice proved deadly in Grenfell, investigators found. Many residents died after being sheltered on the site, trapped on the higher floors.
I was constantly told that staying settled is best for you, safer for you, said Ms. Rennie, recalling the instructions she received in 2008 when she bought her apartment on the 13th floor of her Birmingham building. We see from the Grenfell investigation that the firm stance was the wrong decision. Now our trust in the system has been damaged.
Investigators recommended that building owners be legally required to create personal emergency evacuation plans for all residents whose ability to exit could be compromised. But the government dragged its feet until the family of a disabled woman who died in Grenfell threatened a lawsuit.
Talks are now underway, but in the meantime, residents with disabilities have been left to navigate themselves into trouble with mixed results.
Mrs. Rennie was able to work with the management of her buildings to get an evacuation chair and an emergency exit plan. Others have been less fortunate.
Georgie Hulme, 42, inherited her third-floor apartment in Manchester from her mother and said she has always wanted to live in her vibrant, diverse and unique neighborhood. But despite the fire safety issues found in her building, she said, she has not received any support from management in addressing her evacuation needs.
Mrs. Hulme has complex disabilities and is a wheelchair user, so even being on the third floor leaves her vulnerable in an emergency. She communicates using a text-to-speech device and worries that people with disabilities are not being heard.
Mrs. Hulme said no one seems to want responsibility for creating and paying for evacuation plans and equipment like specialized chairs or handrails for residents with disabilities.
We should not argue for equal means of salvation in a fire, she said.
Ms Hulme said she could not see a future, only bankruptcy and the loss of my home, amid fears that she and her neighbors would be forced to pay for costly renovations of buildings.
Most private apartments in England, like Mrs. Hulmes and Mrs. Rennies, sold as long-term leases, with the buildings themselves owned by a freeholder, often a group of investments. It has been difficult for residents and the government to hold those building owners responsible for the costs, so tenants are usually left to pay the bill for security improvements.
Movement is often not an option.
Many landlords are unable to sell, with banks unwilling to offer new mortgages to potential buyers on combustible property.
The new funding announced by the government earlier this month is intended to ease the financial burden on tenants, but it does not go that far, say housing experts, opposition politicians and some members of the ruling Conservative Party. The money is only for high-rise buildings and only addresses the problem of cladding.
This means that apartment owners facing other security issues may end up burdened with large loans or bankruptcy.
The management of the building of Mrs. Rennies, Brindley House, has applied for funding, but it still faces rising insurance premiums, steep service charges and the cost of all-day fire patrols.
It just feels like we are draining every penny we have received in the meantime, she said. I think this is what feels so immoral.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it was doing everything in its power to adopt all the recommendations of the Grenfell investigation in the most practical, proportionate and effective way, to ensure that such a tragedy never happen again.
We continue to work with disability groups on issues related to construction safety, including accessible and affordable housing provisions, to inform our evacuation guidelines for people with disabilities, the spokesman said in a statement.
But lawyers say action is needed now, and that buildings with dangerous fire safety flaws need to provide evacuation plans.
Mrs. Hulme and Mrs. Rennie have set up an organization to raise their voice. The group has received support from a growing number of lawmakers and they have had initial talks with the government.
Together with other disability rights groups, they are working to bring people with disabilities and security experts together to set clear priorities for government.
But that will take time, Ms. Hulme said, and in the meantime, some of us are living in extremely unsafe buildings with no plan.
