Homeowners with Disabilities Fear Fire Traps After Grenfell Disaster

LONDONR Like many across England, Sarah Rennie has lost sleep by worrying about its building catching fire, especially after inspectors discovered that the multi-storey building was wrapped in a flammable material similar to the one that ignited the deadly fire at the London Grenfell Tower in 2017.

But fear is added to Mrs. Rennie. She uses a wheelchair.

The Grenfell disaster, which killed 72 people, forced a national account for unsafe construction practices. After that, people with disabilities are particularly concerned about the dangers lurking in their buildings and the lack of plans for their safe exit if the worst were to happen.

The more you unravel, the deeper and darker it becomes, Mrs. Rennie, 35, said of the dangerous construction flaws Grenfell has exposed.

An investigation into the fire in the public housing block, which was home to many lower-income residents, found that the flames spread unabated due to the cladding of the towers, a combustible aluminum material covering the area. outer. The same material was banned in the United States and most of Europe because it is a fire hazard.