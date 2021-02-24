Will be the goalkeeper in polls, will not allow BJP to score a single goal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said it would ensure it leaves no trace in the upcoming state assembly elections.

“I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and BJP will not be able to score a single goal,” she said. “No Modi or Gujarat will rule Bengal, only Bengali will rule Bengal,” she added.

Legislative Assembly elections for the 294 state assembly seats are scheduled to take place within a few months. The political temperament in the state is high as BJP fights to remove Congress Trinamool from power while Banerjee seeks to retain the chair for the third time in a row.

Speaking at a rally in Hooghly, the prime minister also claimed that “worse luck than former US President Donald Trump awaits Prime Minister Modi”. Trump, the 45th President of the United States and the only President to be blamed twice, was dramatically voted out of power in the November 2020 election.

Banerjee also criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning the wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee over the issue of coal theft. “The CBI interrogation of the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is an insult to our women,” she said.

The central agency had issued a notice to Rujira Banerjee in the case on Sunday, to which she responded and asked her to send her team to her residence for examination between 11:00 and 3 pm on Tuesday. A team of CBI officials arrived at her home shortly after Banerjee, who also visited her, left. CM is the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee.