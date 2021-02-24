



LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV collided with an average, rolled over and ended up on his side near a steep road on the outskirts of Los Angeles known for its wreckage, authorities said. The golf superstar had to retire. out through the glass, and his agent said he underwent foot surgery. Woods was alone in the SUV when it collided with a raised average, crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other car was involved. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters opened the windshield to pull him out. The airbags went off and the interior of the vehicle remained essentially intact, and this “gave him a pad to survive the crash,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Both of his legs were severely injured, said County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods had been harmed. Authorities said they searched for any alcohol odor or other signs that he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They did not say how fast he was driving. The collision occurred in a sweeping stretch, downhill of a two-lane road through the affluent suburbs of Los Angeles. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to arrive on the boat, said he sometimes catches people catching 80 mph in the 45 mph area and collisions are common. “I will say it is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out for this living,” Gonzalez said. When the deputy arrived, a neighbor told him that the driver was still in the vehicle. Gonzalez said he thrust his head through a hole in the windshield and saw Woods with his seat belt. The MP asked Woods questions, including that day and where he was. “Tiger was able to talk to me clearly,” Gonzalez said. Woods appeared “extremely calm,” the MP said, probably because he was in shock. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the host of the Genesis Invitational tournament at the Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. Woods, a 15-time major champion who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record with 82 career wins, has recovered from the Dec. 23 operation on his lower back. It was his fifth back surgery and the first since his spine was fused in April 2017, allowing him to make an extraordinary comeback that culminated with his fifth Master title in 2019. Jack Nicklaus, i who has won 18 major championships, wrote on Twitter his support for Tiger: Other PGA tournament players also sent messages to Tiger:

