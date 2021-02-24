Disha Ravi tool case case: No separate flags raised at Red Fort, ASG claim false

On 22 February, a Delhi Session Court granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi with two bail of Rs 1 each. She had been in judicial custody since February 14 for editing a package of tools supporting the farmers’ protest. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was among those who shared the vehicle package and ASG SV Raju, appearing to Delhi police, argued that the vehicle package suggests a foreign plot against India and is linked to the violence that took place in Delhi on Republic Day.

ASG, as reported by Bar & Stool, had said in court just days before Ravis’ release, A separatist flag was hoisted at Red Fort. Hundreds of police officers were injured.

A separatist flag was hoisted at Red Fort. 100 police officers injured: Raju Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 20, 2021

Claims of the Khalistan flag spread since the violence of Republic Day

On January 26, several groups among protesters who gathered for a tractor rally for farmers went off the street and met with police and tear gas. Some demonstrators entered the Red Fort and raised flags at the iconic monument.

The claim that the Khalistani flag was hoisted at the Red Castle has been circulating on social media since the violence. At the time, Alt News had broken down two videos used to claim that protesters removed the Indian national flag and replaced it with the Khalistani flag at Red Fort. You can read our detailed reports here 1 AND 2.

Shortly afterwards, another video with two flags raised below the Indian national flag was distributed to support the same claim. The video showed some protesters at the top of the castle raising yellow flags and saffron under the tricolor.

Quoted quoting the video posted by Twitter tackling @ rosy_K01, had said actress Kangana Ranaut, Chatukaar media reporting that the flag of Khalistan was not raised is lying. Beware of them. At the time of writing, her tweet garnered close to 5,000 retweets. The original tweet was marked as manipulated media by Twitter.

Chatukaar media that is reporting that the flag of Khalistan was not raised is lying. Beware of them … https://t.co/KMaHgeY06I Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

Film director Vivek Agnihotri, often found reinforcing misinformation on Twitter, posted the same clip and said, This is the truth that today all sorts of Rajdeeps and Secular gangs will try to whitewash. Pl do not let it happen. Defeat India’s biggest enemies #UrbanNaxals. The tweet collected close to 3,000 retweets.

This is the truth which today all sorts of Rajdeeps and the Laike gang will try to unravel. Pl do not let it happen. Lose India’s biggest enemies – #NakseletUrbane pic.twitter.com/Hz74AtnnpC Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 27, 2021

FACT CONTROL

Alt News requested high resolution images of the incident in Getty Images and found a picture where the text written on the flag is legible.

Yellow flag

We have compared the yellow flag hoisted on top of the Red Castle with pictures of the same flag carried over protests. The text written on the flag is (Khalsa will rule).

According to Oxford Sikh Studies Handbook, (Khalsa will rule) is a verse introduced from the tenth religion of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. This is a popular verse commonly engraved on the religious flags of the Sikh community. Alsoshtë also a part of Ardas (prayer) recited in Gurudwaras.

The full verse says, Raj karega khalsa aki rahe nu koi; khwar hoi under milenge, bache saran jo hoi. (Khalsa will rule, no enemy will exist, the disappointed will be subdued, and those seeking refuge will be protected.)

The verse is used in popular culture. For example, the text written on a yellow flag was a profile picture of one Twitter user last active in July 2018. The same flag was posted on the Facebook page (Khalsa will rule). The verse is also featured in Punjabi folk songs by Daler Mehndi AND Diljit Dosanjh.

Akali leader Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa had shared his views on the verse three years ago #RajKaregaKhalsa I will say this a thousand times, a million times, neither the Supreme Court has banned it nor will it ever be banned.

On January 31, Kangana Ranaut wrote an article on Twitter from the right-wing website OpIndia which alluded that the rectangular shape of the flags considered those flags Khalistan.

Chacha @jack catch up with your communist friends … Every day exposing you … ha ha https://t.co/lfWHYOLpKw Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2021

The OpIndia article claimed, As can be seen, there is no consistency in the Khalistan flag, but Nishan Sahib has always been the saffron triangle flag. If the flag of the yellow rectangle without the words Khalistan falls under the flag of Khalistan or Nishan Sahib, any body is guessed.

However, the flags of Khalistani seen around THE WORLD can only be identified if they have written Halistan on them. We contacted Amandeep Sandhu, author of Panjab: Travel through Fault Lines, who informed us, There is no legitimate, universally agreed upon flag of Khalistan. Some make it rectangular, some triangular. All they do is write the word Khalistan on the Sikh flag.

Flags are one of the main icons of any organized group of teams, unions or states of human beings. Normally, flags are placed by people belonging to these organizations or their elected or appointed members. Sometimes, they are accepted through conventions such as for one community, and even nations such as Austria, Latvia, Denmark, others, he explained.

OpIndias claims that Nishan Sahibs are always triangular and saffron does not hold water.

For example, the shape and color of the flag in digital animation video Nishan sahib posted below are rectangular and saffron. Raj Karega Khalsa part of Sikh prayers is playing in the background.

To further ascertain whether the flag could be linked to Khalistan, Alt News contacted independent journalist Sandeep Singh. He shared a video from the farmers protest where a man holding a yellow flag written with the slogan Raj Karega Khalsa. Hoshiarpur resident Sukhwinder Singh denied the claim that the flag represents the Khalistan flag. We associate this with Nishan Sahib. If others want to link it to Khalistan they can do it. We do not care, but this is the symbol of our Khalsa, he said.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

An old watercolor painting by 1860s shows a rectangular Nishan Sahib with an inner section of strong light and a darker border along its edges in the Golden Temple at Amritsar. The shapes of these Nishan Sahibs are more rectangular with a irregular edge. All other Nishan Sahibs, including the modern banner, have always had a triangular shape with straight edges, says the website Sik Museum curated by historian Sik Sandeep Singh Brar. Therefore historically Nishan Sahib were in the shape of a rectangle.

Rectangle NISHAN SAHIB POPULAR OUTSIDE INDIS

We found that these yellow rectangular Nishan Sahibs are clearly visible in the United States and Canada. In May of this year, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as well posted an image of a Nishan Sahib rectangle that was hoisted near the U.S. flag for a month to honor the Sikh community towards the pandemic, in the city of Holyoke, USA.

Nishan Sahib has been hoisted near the US flag for a month to honor the Sikh community over the pandemic in the city

and Holyoke USA pic.twitter.com/k6roM6uLRO Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2020

The yellow and rectangular Nishan Sahib flags were hoisted on Parliament Hill by the Sikh community in Canada to celebrate Sikh Heritage Month. (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Furthermore, a search on Amazon shows that Nishan Sahibs in rectangular shape are sold in the UK (1, 2)

THE SAFRON FLAG

We again compared the flag unfurled in the Red Fort with another saffron flag held by a supporting of the tractor parade.

A simple Google search reveals that the flag is Nishan Sahib, available in shop. The text engraved on the flag, (Degh tegh fateh, Panth ki jacket) is also part of the Ardas, Sikh religious prayer.

Degh is the cauldron and symbolizes the means of feeding the poor. Tegh means sword and symbolizes power to protect the weak and powerless. Fateh means victory. The whole pair means that grace, power and victory are taken (from Khalsa) by Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh. This is a very appropriate motto chosen by Banda Singh Bahadur after summarizing some of the beloved ideals of Sikhism, wrote Dr. HS Singha in his book Sikke Studies.

Moreover, denim Panth ki literally means victory of community or sect.

Full verse reads, Jahaa Jahaa Khaalsaa Ji Saahib, Tahaa Tahaa Ruchhiya Riyaait, Deg Teg Fateh, Bira Ki Paij, Panth Ki Jeet, Sree Saahib Ji Sahaai Khaalse Ji Ko Bol Baaley, Bolo Ji Waheguru.

His translation from Australias Sikh Council of the Gold Coast reads, Wherever Khalsa is present, give your protection and grace; free kitchens and swords never fail; preserve the honor of your worshipers; give victory to the Sikh people; a respected sword can always come to our aid; be Khalsa always honors; Uter Waheguru (The Wonderful God).

A video of Sikh religious flags hoisted at Fort Fort was widely circulated on social media to falsely claim that Khalistan flags were hoisted by protesters on farm bills. Over the past month, Alt News has investigated numerous allegations of raising Khalistani flags at Fort Red. However, none of these allegations are true and therefore, there is no basis for ASG SV Raju to suggest the same in a court of law. All allegations of raising Khalistani flags at Fort Fort are false.