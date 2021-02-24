Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Sri Lankan President; discusses bilateral ties





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed bilateral ties and common areas of interest, such as trade and tourism that could benefit both countries. Mr Khan, who is here for a two-day visit, called Rajapaksa to the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and held a one-on-one meeting with him. “We had a productive discussion with #Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI this morning. Discussions focused mainly on common interests such as Trade, Tourism and the adoption of technology in Agriculture which both countries could use positively,” President Rajapaksa wrote after the meeting. . The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan had a long discussion on bilateral relations. The Pakistani leader said the talks were very productive, Colombo Home reported. The two leaders also discussed how to share technical knowledge to promote agriculture in both countries. Both leaders stated that their goal was to boost the agrarian economy in a way that would provide higher incomes for farmers and subsidized prices for consumers. Mr Khan said Pakistan’s agricultural economy is very similar to that of Sri Lanka. Pakistan is a major player in Sri Lanka’s export sector. The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan also focused on the potential for promoting trade and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries, the newspaper said. With the control of the COVID pandemic, President Rajapaksa invited the people of Pakistan to visit Sri Lanka. Mr Khan, in a speech following his meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday, said his first visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Mr Khan said he was looking forward to expanding trade ties with Sri Lanka through the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the main BRI project of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is accompanying Mr. Khan said Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a $ 15 million credit line for defense co-operation, according to media reports from Pakistan. “Defense and security co-operation to end the threat of terrorism are of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” Geo News quoted Mr Qureshi as saying. The two sides also discussed ways to boost trade and bilateral investment during the visit, Mr Qureshi said. He said trade between the two countries was below potential even though there was a free trade agreement. Pakistan is also looking at ways to promote tourism, noting that it had some Buddhist sites that would be attractive to Sri Lankan citizens, dawn reported the newspaper.

