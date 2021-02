Amnesty International: Hackers attack Vietnam dissidents

Amnesty International says it has found that a piracy group known as Ocean Lotus has organized more spyware attacks on Vietnamese human rights activists in the latest crackdown on free speech in the communist-ruled country.

BANGKOK – Amnesty International says it has discovered that a piracy group known as Ocean Lotus has staged more spyware attacks on Vietnamese human rights activists in the latest crackdown on freedom of speech in the communist-ruled country. The human rights group said Wednesday that Amnesty Tech Security Laboratory found evidence of piracy attempts at email phishing sent to two dissidents, one in the Philippines and one in Germany. Cyber ​​security firms earlier identified Ocean Lotus piracy efforts targeting dissidents, governments and companies across Southeast Asia. The hackers are suspected of having links to the Vietnam government, which has cracked down on dissent. Amnesty urged the Vietnamese government to investigate. The report said pro-democracy blogger and activist Bui Thanh Hieu was targeted with spyware at least four times between February 2018 and December 2019. He left Vietnam and has lived in Germany since 2013. It is said that another blogger with headquarters in Vietnam, which was not named for fear of their safety, was targeted three times last year. A Philippine-based NGO, the Overseas Vietnamese Initiative for Strengthening Consciousness, or Voice, was targeted by hackers in April 2020, the report said. It said former VOICE staff and volunteers were harassed, not allowed to travel and their passports confiscated when they returned to Vietnam. The Amnesty report also said the hacking efforts included emails claiming to share an important document with a link to download a file. An analysis of the fraudulent emails showed that they were generated by Ocean Lotus, based on the tools and techniques they used, she said. Hacking targets Mac OS, Android and Windows operating systems. “Ocean Lotus was recently found to have created fake online media sites based on content automatically collected from legitimate news websites,” the report said. Vietnam is one of the remaining communist countries of a communist party that does not tolerate any dissent. Human rights groups have called for Vietnam to cease its repressive activities against critics, especially seen in the harsh punishments of bloggers. According to cybersecurity company Volexity, OceanLotus was identified as a Vietnam-based hacking group in 2015. The group is suspected of having developed sophisticated, widespread digital surveillance and attack campaigns since 2013 against several Asian countries, the League of Nations of Southeast Asia and many people and media-related groups and human rights groups.

