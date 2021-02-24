UK Budget: Furlough Scheme and Business Rates in Focus

Cfile warrior Rishi Sunak is set to announce the final UK Budget on 3 March. We take a look at the key issues that need to be addressed, and what this means for investors.

The road to recovery

With government borrowing set at $ 300 billion this fiscal year, there have been calls in some quarters for Sunak to start looking at measures to test and bridge the gap between spending and tax revenue.

While this is entirely understandable given the size of the deficit as well as the increase in national debt, one has to ask whether the action can actually make any recovery much more difficult.

As things stand, the UK, along with most other countries, is still catching the pandemic, though hopefully it is coming out the other side as vaccine spread picks up the pace.

Is an extension of the furlough scheme ongoing?

The traffic scheme is an area that is proving to be extremely expensive and is expected to be completed in April, while the VAT reduction to 5% from 20% will also expire at the end of March.

Business norms are another area that the chancellor is likely to have to take a look at. Having implemented a holiday for the tax year that has just gone to aviation, restaurants, bars and other leisure places, he will likely have to do the same for the new tax year. Either that, or he may come up with a whole new tax regime for a sector that is likely to take a long time to recover, though something like that just can’t be dreamed of in the hoof.

These are the main areas that the chancellor should look at enlargement, or at least at its regulation, given that a full economic reopening is still a long way off. Early indications suggest that most of these key measures are likely to be extended until the next Budget in November, when we hope the economic outlook will be much clearer.

It seems the chancellor has recognized that it would be too dangerous to end these supportive measures altogether. A return of VAT to 20% and the restoration of business rates would not only expose many difficult businesses, but would also put pressure on inflation at a time when the UK economy would still have measures different place

Will aviation and hospitality increase?

Some sectors are likely to need expanded support if the government is to ensure that the most exposed industries are still there when the deadlock is finally eased.

Sectors such as aviation are likely to remain acute for some time, especially at a time when other countries’ vaccination programs are not yet complete. The hospitality sector is also likely to continue to feel the effects, and while pubs and restaurants are likely to be able to reopen, it is more likely to occur with some restrictions.

Large-scale events that attract a significant number of people are also likely to have their limited number, to ensure that some form of social distance is observed, at least until next year.

In the next Budget, the chancellor is likely to extend efforts to certain sensitive sectors, such as airlines, and some forms of hospitality, while tariff breaks may be extended until the fall.

All of these challenges and more will mean that the chancellor would be badly advised to start thinking towards cutting spending and raising taxes aggressively this year.

A time for long-term solutions

Entirely it is entirely right to worry about the level of the current deficit, however with borrowing costs still at fairly low levels, the government can allow itself to be creative when it comes to timelines in narrowing the gap between taxation and spending.

New vehicles for long-term financing or savings would be a start, with the aim of encouraging investment in renewable projects. The recent decision to cut National Savings rates was too short-sighted at a time when the government should encourage people to put their surplus capital, or savings, to work.

Fifty-year bonds, or infrastructure bonds, could be another area the government is looking at, broadening the UK’s borrowing debt profile. He already has the longest repayment profile in terms of his peers with over 10 years and is in demand for him if the latest auction from the French government is any guide that had bids worth $ 59 billion for 50-year French bonds.

In recent years, countries such as Austria, Belgium and Ireland have issued a 100-year bond and while so-called century bonds tend to be associated with emerging market economies like Argentina, pandemic costs are likely to see these types of bonds. instruments increase in use, especially if governments are reluctant to fill the fiscal gap too quickly.

With the costs of Covid-19 increasing, the amount governments will have to spend on health and education will increase. This means that raising funds through longer maturities can increase in popularity, but governments will need to act quickly while interest rates remain low.



