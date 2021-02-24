Explained: Why suicides are on the rise in Japan amid the pandemic

Earlier this month, Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness after the countries’ suicide rate rose for the first time in 11 years. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga handed over the portfolio to Tetsushi Sakamoto, who is also in charge of tackling the countries’ declining birth rates and reviving the regional economy.

Speaking at a news conference after taking on the new role, Sakamoto said, I hope to carry out activities to prevent loneliness and social isolation and to protect connections between people.

The suicide rate in Japan increased in 2020, with 20,919 people taking their lives according to data from the National Police Agency.

What explains this sudden increase in suicide cases and does the pandemic play a role in this?

Why are suicide rates rising in Japan?

Most experts believe that the problem of suicide escalation in Japan is related to the culture of loneliness in the countries. The aging Japanese population over 20% of the country’s population is over 65 years old, which is the highest proportion for that category in the world has created a large proportion of middle-aged and elderly people who think they do not have anyone to seek help and company.

Since most older people do not socialize much, many die alone, with their bodies unearthed long after their deaths. The phenomenon is known as kodokushi, which means lonely death.

The country also has some of the longest working hours in the world, which leaves people with little opportunity to spend time with their friends or pursue hobbies they are interested in. While Japanese labor laws stipulate that employed persons must work for a maximum of 8 hours per day, or 40 hours per week, this is hardly the case in reality. In fact, it was found during a government survey conducted in 2016 that over 25% of Japanese companies require overtime of 80 hours each month, with overtime often unpaid.

In fact, Japan has a term for sudden death at work, which means death due to overload. Long hours at work without any time for fun have created a mostly dissatisfied population which often finds itself unable to cope with the pressure to the point of no return.

So common are people jumping from buildings that many street corners in Japan carry the Mind the sky sign as a warning to pedestrians who may be hit by a person who falls to their death.

Is Japanese culture loneliness to blame for rising suicide rates?

The line between loneliness and loneliness becomes blurred in Japan the term kodoku is used to represent both in the local language. In fact, the culture of self-isolation has come to such extremes in the country that there are about one million people living in absolute self-imposed isolation for many years without any contact with the outside world. These modern day hermits are called hikikomori the term was coined in 1998 by Japanese psychiatrist Professor Tamaki Saito.

One such person, Nito Souji, who is a game developer and runs a well-known YouTube channel, was recently on the news when it emerged that he has not left his apartment for 10 years.

Hikikomori practices complete spatial, social, and psychological isolation often after they retired and began living in prison after failing to fulfill their educational ambitions or being unsuccessful in finding jobs.

Japan has also witnessed a growing trend of glorifying the culture of loneliness, with books describing isolation as independence and a state of supremacy turning out to be bestsellers.

Some of the most popular books in this genre are Kodoku pa Susume(Tips for the loner) by Hiroyuki Itsuki and Akiko ShimojusGokujou no Kodoku (Top loneliness of loneliness). Kodoku in Gurume (The Lonely Gourmet), a food drama that celebrates the culture of loneliness, has arrived in several seasons and has a cult followed across the country.

In a culture that constantly seeks to glorify loneliness, it often becomes extremely difficult for people to reach out or seek help when they are mentally anxious.

Has the pandemic exacerbated the crisis?

Yes. Job losses due to the pandemic and constant incentives to stay home exacerbated the crisis. More women lost their jobs than men, while others who had jobs had a hard time trying to balance work with domestic work and childcare.

A survey released by public broadcaster Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK) in December last year found that 26% of female workers reported employment problems since April, compared with 19% of men. In a separate survey conducted by NHK, 28% of women reported having spent more time on household chores during the pandemic, compared to 19% of men.

Moreover, famous Japanese movie and television stars took their lives one after the other last year, leading experts to say they are cases of copying suicides. After famous actress Yoko Takeuci died of suicide in September, the number of women who killed themselves in the following month increased by 90% compared to last year.

Japanese culture of loneliness and long working hours had already left a large part of the population on the edge. Rising job losses and rising cases of domestic violence during the pandemic forced many women to take their own lives.

Even as male suicides fell last year, 6,976 women took their own lives last year, which is almost a 15% increase from the figures in 2019, New York Times reported. Moreover, the female suicide rate increased by 70% in October 2020 compared to the same month last year.

During the meeting when the final decision was made on the allocation of the portfolio of the Minister of Loneliness to Tetsushi Sakamoto, the Prime Minister stressed his concern about the increase in the number of suicides among women.

Women suffer from isolation more (than men) and the number of suicides is on an increasing trend. I hope you will identify the problems and promote the policy measures comprehensively, Suga Sakamoto told the meeting.

What is Japan doing to address the crisis?

Sakamoto’s appointment shows that Japan understands the gravity of the situation and is trying to make policy-level interventions to address the crisis.

Earlier, in 2018, the UK became the first country to appoint a Minister of Solitude when then-Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Tracey Crouch, secretary of sport and civil society at the culture ministry, would take over the role.

Sakamto had said in the press conference held after his appointment that he would hold an emergency forum to listen to the opinions of those who are helping people deal with the problems of loneliness and depression. Prime Minister Suga may attend the meeting.

On February 19, the Japanese government set up an isolation / loneliness countermeasures office within the cabinet to look at issues such as suicide and child poverty.