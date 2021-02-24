International
Ready to discuss: Tomar reacts to Tikai’s remark about 40-lane tractor march
The Government of India is committed to doubling the income of farmers and working towards the welfare of agriculture. Discussions have been held many times. If they have a point to raise even now, we are ready to discuss, Tomar said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday responded to Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikaits call for a second tractor march to Delhi. Tomar said the government is ready to discuss farmers ‘demands and is committed to farmers’ welfare.
While addressing United Kisan Morcha in Mahapanchayat Kisan on Tuesday in Rajasthans Sikar, Tikait said that if the Center does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will make parliament. He also urged farmers to be ready as the call for march can be given at any time. “This time the call will be for the gherao parliament. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors,” he said.
The national capital witnessed chaotic scenes on January 26 as groups of protesting farmers broke away from Republic Day tractor parade streets, setting up a farm union and Sikh religious flags on the walls of Red Fort. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rocket-propelled grenades to stop farmers in various parts of the city. During the violence at the tractor rally, a farmer was killed after his tractor overturned near the ITO while at least 10 farmers and over 400 police personnel were injured. Delhi police registered 48 cases and arrested 150 people so far.
Farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the Farmers’ Products Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020; Agreement on Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price and Services Assurance Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.
