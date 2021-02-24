Conviction in a historic case on the tortures of the Syrian government





It was the first time a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging that Syrian government officials were committing crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction over serious crimes to raise the issue involving victims and defendants who were in Germany. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the decision represented a milestone that would send real messages to all those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Syrian people and give hope to the victims and their families that the right will prevail. The group, which has documented the war for a decade, called on Syrian refugees in Europe to come up with some evidence and documents in the courts to help more such cases. Al-Gharib could have faced more than a decade behind bars, but judges took into account mitigating factors, including his testimony in court. The 44-year-old was accused of being part of a unit that arrested people after anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured. Al-Gharib went on trial last year with Anwar Raslan, a former senior Syrian official accused of overseeing the abuse of detainees in the same prison near Damascus. Raslan is accused of overseeing the systematic and brutal torture of more than 4,000 inmates between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people. During the trial, al-Gharib testified against Raslan, including him in more than 10 prisoner deaths. A decision in the Raslans case is expected later this year. The court also considered photographs of thousands of alleged victims of torture by the Syrian government. The images were smuggled from Syria by a former police officer, who goes by the nickname Caesar. Today’s ruling is the first time a court has confirmed that the actions of the Syrian government and its collaborators are crimes against humanity, said Patrick Kroker, a lawyer at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which represented the many survivors in trial. The testimonies of torture survivors and intelligence officers, as well as photos of Caesar, prove the scale and systematic nature of enforced disappearances, torture and sexual violence in Syria, he said. The importance of this evidence extends beyond the Koblenz proceedings. Giving the oral verdict, the presiding judge made it clear that al-Gharibs’ crimes were part of the Syrian government’s systematic abuses against its own population. Syrian officials did not testify during the 60-day trial. The court concluded that the al-Gharibs unit, which was under Raslans’ command, was involved in pursuing and detaining at least 30 people following a demonstration in Douma, and then bringing them to the detention center where they were tortured. Al-Gharib, who had the rank of major sergeant until he left, left Syria in 2013 and came to Germany in 2018. The two men were arrested a year later. Some rights groups have raised questions about the trial, noting that government deserters like Al-Gharib may not realize that the statements they make during asylum applications can be used against them. Mohammad Al-Abdallah, director of the Washington-based Center for Justice and Accountability in Syria and a former prisoner in Syria, said Al-Gharib was a low-ranking officer with little value in the case against him. He suggested that placing deserters like Raslan and Al-Gharib in jail would please the Assad government because it would prevent anyone else from defeating or joining the opposition or giving information to human rights groups. But Wassim Mukdad, a Syrian survivor and co-plaintiff in the Raslans trial, said while al-Gharib was just a small cap on Syria’s extensive torture apparatus, the verdict against him was significant. “I hope it can shed light on all the crimes of the Assad regimes,” he said. Only then will the trial really be the first step on this long road to justice for me and the other survivors. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which supports 29 survivors in the Raslan case, 14 of whom are represented as co-plaintiffs in the case, is working to bring other cases against Syrian officials to court in Germany. Austria, Sweden and Norway Sarah El Deeb in Beirut and David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

