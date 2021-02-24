World threatens to collapse without strong climate action, Attenborough warns Security Council

Climate shocks such as record high temperatures and a new normal of fires, floods and droughts not only damage the natural environment, said UN chief Antnio Guterres, but also threaten political, economic and social stability.

Science is clear: we need to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century, Secretary-General said.

And our task is even clearer: we must protect the people and communities that have been hit by climate change. We need to step up preparations for the escalating consequences of the climate crisis for international peace and security.

Matters when, not if: Boris Johnson

Heads of State and Government, as well as other senior political leaders, attended the Council meeting, which was convened by the United Kingdom, co-hosting the most recent global conference on climate change, known as COP26, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsonchaired chaired the online meeting, calling for action now.

Whether you like it or not is a matter of when, not if, your country and your people will have to deal with the security impacts of climate change, he said, urging them to show the global leadership needed to keep the world sure.

Warning Sir David Attenboroughs

The UK holds the rotating 15-member Council presidency this month and well-known British naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough issued a clear warning to leaders.

If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us security: food production, access to fresh water, ambient temperature and food chains in the ocean, he said, adding that if the world natural can no longer support the most basic needs, then the rest of civilization will perish quickly.

While there is no turning back, Sir David stressed that if countries act fast enough, we can achieve a new stable state. He noted the extraordinary public support worldwide for climate action.

People today all over the world now realize that this is no longer an issue that will affect future generations, he said. It is the people alive today, and, in particular, the young, who will live with the consequences of our actions.

Young people are the solution

Nisreen Elsaim, a young activist from Sudan, spoke about how climate vulnerability is forcing young Africans and their counterparts elsewhere to leave their homelands, which could contribute to the conflict.

As a young man I’m sure young people are the solution, said Ms. Elsaim, president of UN Climate Change Advisory Group on Climate Change. Give us more space, listen to us and engage young people.

She also welcomed the Council resolution establishing the new UN political mission in her country, UNITAMS, which specifically mentions climate change and youth participation as priority issues.

The multifaceted challenge of our age

The UN Secretary-General has consistently referred to climate change as the defining issue of our time.

In his conference for the Council, Mr Guterres described the need for action in four priority areas: prevention, protection, security and partnership.

Under prevention, he stressed the need for countries to achieve the goals of Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which seeks to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The climate crisis is the multifaceted challenge of our era, he said, underlining the need for unprecedented global coordination and cooperation.

I urge Council members to use their influence during this key year to ensure the success of COP26 and to mobilize others, including international financial institutions and the private sector, to do their part.