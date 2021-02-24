German court convicts former Syrian official of crimes against humanity





BEIRUT, Lebanon A court in Germany on Wednesday convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity for his role in arresting and transporting protesters to a detention center known for torture nearly a decade ago. The defendant, Eyad al-Gharib, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He is the first former Syrian official convicted of crimes against humanity, in a case that rights groups have hailed as a benchmark in trying to secure justice for violations committed during Syria’s civil war. Conviction is a message to all criminals still committing the most heinous crimes in Syria that the time of impunity is over and you will not find a safe place to go, said Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian lawyer and activist, in a statement As the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary, the country has been devastated by devastation and is plunging into a deep economic crisis, with the spread of poverty and hunger. But President Bashar al-Assad remains in power, as his governments make extensive use of violence and torture to quell an uprising seeking to oust him from power.

A sense of hopelessness for justice within Syria or the International Criminal Court has led human rights activists to focus on European courts, many of which are willing to try foreigners for serious crimes under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Often working with Syrian refugees in Europe, groups have identified suspects who have also sought refuge in Europe and found witnesses to testify about crimes committed in Syria. While European courts had previously convicted low-ranking Syrian soldiers, Wednesday’s case was new not only to what was convicted, but to the amount of information it uncovered about the internal workings of Syrian government detention centers. said Patrick Kroker, a senior legal counsel with European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, who represented 10 co-plaintiffs in the trial. That in my mind is what makes this significant and makes it more important than this individual person, said Mr. Kroker. Co-plaintiffs are civil parties who under German law can join the case of prosecutors and testify in court, but are also allowed to cross-examine witnesses. Mr al-Gharib, 44, entered Germany in April 2018 and was arrested along with a senior Syrian intelligence officer, Anwar Raslan, in February 2019.

The two men were tried together in the Koblenz Regional High Court in April 2020, but the case of Mr. Al-Gharibs was released this month because the prosecution had no more evidence to file against him. Mr Raslans’s trial is set to continue at least until October. The events in question took place in the first days of the uprising against Mr. Al-Assad, which erupted in 2011 and evolved into a civil war. Mr al-Gharib told German investigators that he had assisted in gathering 30 protesters and transporting them by bus to a questionnaire facility known as Branch 251 in the Syrian capital, Damascus. Protesters were beaten along the way there and he knew they could be tortured once they arrived, he said. Mr Raslan was a senior officer at the center, which prosecutors say gave oversight of the torture of at least 4,000 detainees using methods that included beatings, electric shocks, overcrowding and denial of medical care. To argue that the two men committed crimes against humanity, the prosecution had to argue that their roles fit into the broader system of Syrian governments of illegal detention and torture. Evidence presented included a forensic analysis of tens of thousands of photographs of corpses smuggled from Syria by a police photographer who fled; Syrian government documents shedding light on the chain of command in the security services; and the testimony of a Syrian refugee in Germany who had worked in a mass grave for people killed by the government. German lawyers tracked down dozens of Syrians in Europe who were being held at the interrogation center to testify against Mr. Raslan. No witnesses were found to link Mr. Al-Gharib directly with the crimes he was charged with, so the main evidence against him was his testimony before German investigators.

His lawyers appointed by the defense state argued that the testimony of Mr. Al-Gharibs should have been expelled as he did not know at the time he was being questioned as a suspect rather than as a witness. They also argued that the Syrian government would have punished him if he had not done his job. The court allowed the testimony of Mr. Al-Gharibs to stand, but received other information he gave to investigators while determining his sentence. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of five years and six months; Lawyers e z. Al-Gharibs had demanded that he be acquitted. He has one week to file a complaint. Anna Oehmichen, a German lawyer who collaborates with Open Society Justice Initiative and represents the co-plaintiff against Mr. Raslan said the courts’ acknowledgment of the systematic nature of the crimes, which was necessary for a conviction of crimes against humanity, made the issue important. It’s a big sign to the world that there is no punishment for violations committed by members of a ruling regime, she said after attending Wednesday’s session. But Hassan Kansou, a trial monitor from Center for Justice and Accountability in Syria who also attended the hearing, said he was pessimistic that the sentence would make a big difference, given how widespread violence has been in Syria. It is symbolic that they are condemning one officer and there may be others, but nothing will change inside Syria, he said. Melissa Eddy contributed to reporting from Berlin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos