South Africa raises vaccine spending in ‘balancing act’ amid debt concerns





CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa could spend up to 19.3 billion rand ($ 1.33 billion) over the next three years to vaccinate most of its population, the Treasury said Wednesday in a tough balancing act intended to contain COVID-19 while avoiding a debt spiral. Photograph Photograph: A health worker in South Africa receives vaccination against Johnson and Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. Gianluigi Guercia / Swimming pool via REUTERS / Photo File The fiscal position of South Africa, which is the African country hardest hit by the pandemic, was already weak before the coronavirus crisis and has deteriorated significantly over the past year, according to the 2021 budget presented to parliament. The deficit is projected to more than double to 14% of gross domestic product (GDP) in fiscal year 2020/21, up from 5.7% last year. The Treasury said a mass vaccination program would help increase GDP to 3.3% this year after a severe contraction of 7.2% in 2020. This year we are facing an extremely difficult balancing act, Treasury said. On one side is a raging pandemic … on the other is a weak economy, with mass unemployment, exacerbated by weak state-owned enterprises, the highest budget deficit in our history, and rapidly growing public debt. The Treasury lowered its gross debt rating for the medium term, but it remains relatively high – projected at 87.3% of GDP by 2023/24, compared to an estimate of 92.9% in October. Africa’s most advanced economy is struggling with a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, but has stalled the richest countries in launching its immunization campaign. It is now planning to increase its vaccination schedule, however, after administering the first doses of Johnson & Johnsons vaccine last week as part of a research study. The government plans to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population. The budget allocates 1.3 billion rand for vaccine purchases in the current fiscal year, which ends next month, while 9 billion rand is allocated for distribution over the medium term. Given the uncertainty about the final costs, about Rs 9 billion could be taken from contingency reserves and emergency allocations, bringing the total potential funding for the vaccination program to about Rs 19.3 billion, the Treasury said. To support the economy, the Treasury did not make any pencil on any additional tax revenue for the medium term, withdrawing the proposed tax measures of 40 billion rand. The government is also facing growing needs from state-owned enterprises such as the Eskom energy company. The budget gave Eskom 31.7 billion rand for 2021/2022 while the Land Bank, which supports farmers, was allocated 5 billion rand in 2021/22 and 1 billion rand in each of the following two years. Treasury said efforts to reduce the public service pay bill remained in the process. Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Joe Bavier and Giles Elgood

