Mamata seeks the assistance of the Prime Minister in the procurement of the Covid vaccine Times Hindustan

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday demanding free vaccinations for people in the state.

The Prime Minister stressed the concern that people in the upcoming elections will be forced to go to the polls without any vaccination coverage.

In order to prevent this from happening, the state government has decided to provide free vaccines to people in West Bengal, Banerjee wrote in the letter.

“… West Bengal, being a country going to the polls, we are required to address virtually every pre-statal government and employee on an urgent basis to make the election safe,” she said.

“However, the point of concern is that, in the ensuing election, people will generally be forced to go to the polls without any vaccination coverage,” the letter read.

The Prime Minister reasoned that it is equally important to contact people with a quick program immediately for the interest of the health and well-being of all those interested in the electoral process.

“In these circumstances, the West Bengal government has decided to procure an adequate number of vaccines for members of the general public,” Banerjee said in the letter.

In her letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister of West Bengal has called for the issue to be mitigated to the highest authorities seeking the purchase of vaccines “from the priority points in order to provide cost-effective vaccines to the people”.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister of Bengal launched numerous attacks against Prime Minister Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of spreading lies and hatred throughout the country.

She was speaking at a rally in Sahaganj in Hooghly County.

“I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you (BJP) will not be able to score a single goal. All the kicks will fly over the goalpost,” Banerjee added.

The prime minister also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in connection with a coal robbery scam, saying it was an “insult to our women”.