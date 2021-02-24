Detachment victorious situation for both sides: Chief of Army





He said there were no signs of “open co-operation” between China and Pakistan during the blockade of Ladakh



The separation of the Indian and Chinese armies from the northern and southern coasts of Pangong Tso is a “very good end result” and a win-win situation for both sides, Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane said on Wednesday, stressing that there is strategy in place to address other pending issues in eastern Ladakh. Read also: Antony calls non-engagement with China a surrender of rights He said there were no signs of an “open cooperation” between China and Pakistan during the clash in Ladakh, but India is also dealing with a long-term strategy not for two, but for a two and a half year war ahead. With the front half, he was referring to internal security. Read also: Coordinated detachment in Pangong Tso Lake area, Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha He said from the beginning of the stalemate, all parties on the Indian side worked together. Whether at the political level, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar talked to their Chinese counterparts, he said. “We were all together. We had our naked plan, which we discussed about what the road ahead should be. Whatever was planned, happened as a result of it. What we have achieved so far is a lot. good, “General Naravane said in a webinar hosted by the Vivekanada International Foundation. The advice given by the National Security Adviser was also extremely helpful, and his insight into strategic-level issues definitely helped us draw out the answer, the Army chief said. Editor: Order at the border: For disconnection in the LAC “As a result of all this approach, this disengagement has happened. I think it is a very good end result. It is a profitable situation. For any agreement to last, both parties need to think that they have achieved something. I think of a good result that has resulted from the 10 rounds of talks that have taken place so far, “he said. Last week, the two countries’ armies completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south coasts of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region. General Naravane said there are some issues remaining in the Depsang area, in the eastern Ladakh area and in other areas along the northern border. Read also: Both sides are moving away from the Pangong Lake area, says China “… But we have our strategies in place for that. Do we have anything to negotiate in the future? Yes, we definitely have. But I will not, of course, for obvious reasons, what those strategies would be. to advance and advance our negotiations and come up with a favorable result “.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos