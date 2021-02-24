Greece ready to welcome Britons ‘from May’ as government revises NHS application for vaccine passports





Greece is under discussion to begin greeting British visitors in May, according to reports, as the prime minister draws up plans for vaccine passports to resume foreign travel. Under the quickly pursued plans, Athens is considering a departure from the EU’s cautious approach to resuming non-core travel from outside the bloc, the Telegraph reported. Read more: The British rush to book holidays in hopes of ending travel restrictions Greece has already reached a “vaccine bubble” agreement with Israel and Cyprus, which will see vaccinated people able to move freely between countries without the need for quarantine. Unveiling his roadmap for breaking the deadlock earlier this week, the prime minister said the international trip would resume no earlier than May 17th. Boris Johnson added that the government is currently looking into creating vaccine passports for international travel. “When you look at the international side of things, international travel, there is no doubt that a lot of people will go there, a lot of places,” he said. “They will insist on vaccine passports the way people insisted on proof that you were inoculated against Yellow Fever or whatever. “So it will come on the international stage.” recently reported today that the NHS app will be turned into a Covid digital certificate, allowing people to use their cell phones to prove they were vaccinated. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed this afternoon that it will launch a new Pass Pass to manage the spread of Covid-19 as global travel resumes. The platform will allow authorized laboratories and testing centers to securely send vaccination certificates to travelers, which will be part of a digital passport. Health Secretary Matt Hancock added that a new British travel assignment would review the risks of bringing mutant variants back to the UK and announce a decision on 12 April. It comes as the global tourism industry prepares for returning summer vacationers after more than a year of land flights. Other holiday destinations, including the Balearic Islands, have signaled that they may also start welcoming vaccinated Britons from May. Read more: Matt Hancock: International travel could return faster if vaccines work against new Covid variants However, Home Secretary Priti Patel this afternoon refused to confirm whether international travel would be able to resume this summer, saying it was still too early for the British to book a holiday. Patel told the Home Affairs Committee: “The government has been very clear about the data and other factors. [such as] a new variant. There are many factors to consider before we can speculate in a binary way, yes or no, whether people should travel. “ She added that “a lot of work is being done” between various government departments, which are assessing the timeline for lifting the current ban on non-core travel abroad.





