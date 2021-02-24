Ghana becomes the first nation to receive vaccines from the WHO-supported Covax initiative





Topline Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax initiative backed by the World Health Organization which promises to distribute poor countries as health experts around the world raise concerns about unequal availability of vaccines last long pandemic. Deliveries of Covax-funded Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Kotoka International Airport in … [+] acres AFP through Getty Images

The main facts As part of Wednesday’s submission, Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which is licensed and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India Initiative Covax announced in a press release. Ghana was chosen to be the first recipient of Covax-funded shootings after outlining its national proliferation plan and proving that its healthcare teams and cold chain equipment were adequately prepared, Washington Post reported. The spread of Ghanaian vaccines will begin on March 2 in phases starting with health workers, people older than 60, those with pre-existing conditions and other front-line workers. Large number 2 billion That number of vaccine doses goes to participating nations in 2021, with at least 1.3 billion of them going to 92 lower-income nations. Crucial quote Highlighting the unequal distribution of vaccines so far, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mark On Tuesday 210 million doses of the vaccine were administered globally but half of them are in only two countries, while more than 200 countries have not yet administered a single dose. Main history The first delivery of Covax comes at a time when health experts have raised increasing concerns about deep inequalities in the spread of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide. The Covax program, which was set to address inequality, received a blow to the arm last week after US President Joe Biden done $ 2 billion in initial funding for the initiative followed by an additional $ 2 billion later. Bidens’s engagement was a departure from his predecessor Donald Trump, whose administration refused to join the initiative. Despite additional funding, Covax is facing issues in receiving vaccine doses, Tedros said Tuesday. The WHO chief even accused several high-income countries of entering into contracts with vaccine manufacturers that undermine the deals Covax has struck. Experts have warned the lack of proper distribution of vaccines will only prolong the pandemic and delay the return to normalcy. Further reading First doses of vaccine delivered from Covax soil to West African country of Ghana (Washington Post) Determine the benefits of vaccine contracts with the UN-led COVAX initiative, says health chief Tedros (UN News) Full coverage and live updates for Coronavirus

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos