Tamil Nadu government forms panel to investigate sexual harassment complaint against best policeman- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday set up an investigative panel to investigate a complaint of sexual harassment by an IPS female officer against senior police officer Rajesh Das. Das, who was serving as Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, has been removed from the post and placed on ‘compulsory waiting’. An order to form the committee was issued by Interior Secretary SK Prabakar. The inquiry committee consists of six senior members including Chief Officer Jayashree Raghunandan, Additional Chief Secretary of Government, Department of Planning and Development. Other members are Seema Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Staff, A Arun, Inspector General of Police, Administration, B Shamoondeswari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram Range, VK Ramesh Babu, Chief Administration Officer, Office of the Director General of Police and Loretta Jhona, Chief of Program Management, International Justice Mission (IJM). The order reads that the committee will take the necessary action, according to the provisions of the Act on Sexual Harassment of Women in the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Regeneration), 2013 (Central Act 14 to 2013). According to sources, Das allegedly harassed the junior IPI officer when the two police officers were stationed in the central districts of the state during a recent trip by the Prime Minister. The complainant has alleged that Das offered her a ride in his vehicle as the two were traveling in the same districts and during the trip he was mistreated with her, sources said. While the complaint was submitted to the Secretariat three days ago, the case came to light only on Wednesday. Sources claimed that there were attempts made by another senior police officer to persuade the complainant to withdraw the complaint as Das’ ‘reputation’ was at stake. Das, meanwhile, was put on mandatory waiting by an order issued later Wednesday. Opposition leader MK Stalin in a statement accused the state government of trying to protect the accused police officer. K Jayanth Murali, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, has now replaced Das in one of the key positions in the state police force and will serve as additional Director General of Police, Legality.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos