COVID-19: The roots of vaccine shortages in Canada go back decades, says expert

This article, written by Joel Lexchin, University of Toronto, originally appeared in Conversation and has been republished here with permission:

As of February 5, Canada had administered 2.7 doses of COVID-19 vaccination per 100 people compared to 61.7 for Israel and 16.2 for the United Kingdom. In contrast, Canada has signed contracts with seven different companies for a total of 234 million doses with opportunities for tens of millions more.

What is happening

To understand the problem, we must go back to the 1980s. At the time, the government owned by Connaught Labs was producing vaccines here in Canada and decision-making was in the public domain. But Connaught was partially privatized and finally allowed to be sold to the French company Merieux (now part of Sanofi) by the Conservative government of Brian Mulroney.

Fast forward to the 2000s, when the Québec-based vaccine manufacturer IAF BioChem made two sales and ended up being owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Sanofi and GSK still make vaccines in Toronto and Ste-Foy, but decisions about which vaccines to produce are not in Canada’s hands.

Inattentive warnings

It should not have been so. After the outbreak of SARS in 2003, the report Learn from SARS led by Dr. David Naylor recommended that Canada develop a “national vaccine strategy” and prioritize the security of our vaccine supply. We received another warning about the need for a safe and stable supply of vaccines with the 2009 H1N1 pandemic when there were production delays at the GSK plant in Ste-Foy.

No one seems to have paid attention. As a result, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Canada was left with few opportunities.

Answer COVID-19

Canada’s first attempt to secure domestic production was a deal with Chinese manufacturer CanSino Biologics in May 2020. If that deal went ahead, it would have included trials at the Canadian Vaccine Center at Dalhousie University and, if it was successful, subsequent domestic production. But within days of announcing the deal, there was already trouble as the Chinese delayed sending seed material for the vaccine and, ultimately, it never arrived.

Efforts to secure an on-site supply then turned into updating the National Research Council (NRC) facility in Montreal and then building an entirely new factory at a total cost of $ 170 million. In doing so, the government bypassed the provision of PnuVax, a biopharmaceutical company also based in Montreal, with any of the $ 600 million from the Strategic Industry Innovation Fund of Canada earmarked for research or development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.

PnuVax was refurbished in 2012 to meet Health Canada standards and according to sources cited by Globe and Mail, the company could be ready to produce millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially said the NRC structure would be operational by November 2020 and would produce 250,000 doses per month. However, in early February, Trudeau acknowledged that the NRC plant would not be ready by the summer of 2021, and with the need to wear the structure for the Novavax vaccine and subsequent Health Canada inspections, there would be no vaccine that comes from there by the end of 2021.

The failure of the CanSino agreement and the delay in the construction of the new NRC facility left Canada relying on foreign sources of vaccines. Vaccine contracts were negotiated based on advice provided by the COVID-19 Member Vaccine Task Force established by the NRC in June 2020.

Both co-chairs of the task force have conflicts of interest with the companies that produce the vaccines and the terms of the contracts are being kept secret. Among other things, we do not know what price Canada is paying for each vaccine, what the due date is, if there is a penalty for delays, and how contracts are being implemented, if any.

Complicating matters further, the contracts focused on large-scale distribution starting in April 2021 due to uncertainty in the summer as to when vaccines would be available.

Late deliveries

Canada is now facing delays in the delivery of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, the companies that make the only two vaccines approved in Canada so far. The Pfizer plant in Belgium, where our vaccine comes from, is being republished to increase production while the exact reasons for Moderna’s delay are unclear. Moderna is sending its vaccine to Canada via Belgium. (Both the companies and the federal government have promised that the amounts scheduled for delivery by the end of March will be honored.)

Moreover with no domestic production and delays, Canada is facing the nationalization of vaccines from other countries. U.S. President Joe Biden is holding a top position in America and does not allow the Pfizer plant in Michigan or the Moderna plant in New Hampshire to export any of their vaccines to Canada until all Americans have been vaccinated.

The European Union is also threatening to block the export of vaccines that could affect exports from Belgium, as it is also facing delays in being able to vaccinate its citizens.

One response from Canada to all of this is to claim 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine still approved by COVAX, a structure designed primarily to ensure that low- and middle-income countries will have access to vaccines. Canada is the country’s second largest donor to COVAX and has the right to request vaccinations from COVAX, but is doing so when, as of February 3, only four African countries have started vaccinating their citizens.

In an interview on CBC As It Happens, Karina Gould, Canada’s Minister of International Development, defended the Canada movement, a Canadian – made form of vaccine nationalism.

Ensuring that Canadians would get an effective vaccine soon would never be a sure thing; there was always a good chance something was wrong. But the uncertainty involved is compounded by a lack of government planning in the past, secrecy, lack of international co-operation and poor government decision-making. Let’s hope we do better when the next pandemic occurs.

Joel Lexchin, Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, York University, Emergency Physician at the University Health Network, Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.