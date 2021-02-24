Mamata Banerjee For The Prime Minister Before The Polls





Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi on vaccines for all people Kolkata: With polls now just weeks away, the Bengal government wants to provide coronavirus vaccines “free for all people … to make safe choices” and has sought the center’s support in purchasing the required number of doses. on the basis of high priority “. On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show that while the government and pre-state employees who would be involved in conducting the elections were being vaccinated, the praisers of the voters were not. “West Bengal … being a country heading towards elections … we are required to address every government and pre-state employee urgently to make the elections safe. The point of concern is … the people “They will generally be forced to go to the polls without vaccination,” Ms Banerjee wrote. “We think it is equally important to contact them with a prompt vaccination program immediately (in the interest) of the health and well-being of all concerned,” she added. The Prime Minister asked the Prime Minister to “instruct the relevant authorities so that the state can purchase vaccines … on the basis of the main priority … to ensure free vaccination for all people”. Bengali has a population of about 10 crore and the cost of free vaccinations can be as much as 5,000 cs, according to some estimates. Alsoshtë is also one of 10 states in which the center today rushed special teams to contain an increase in new cases. These teams need to work closely with state officials to determine why cases are on the rise. Last month Ms Banerjee made a similar announcement – that her government would provide free vaccines – and withdrew the BJP, which is the main opposition in her country. BJP leaders accused Ms Banerjee of politicizing pre-election vaccine distribution, noting that the center had already said the shootings would be free for three healthcare staff and front-line workers who had advanced in the first round of vaccinations. BJP accused him of throwing after the center’s promise to earn brownie points with voters. This after the BJP made an identical promise in October last year, the free Covid vaccine for the people of Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed criticism of the promise, saying it only reflects what the party would do if it won the polls. The Election Commission later ruled that the promise was not a violation of the Model Code. Earlier in the day, the Javadekar Prakash Union minister said the second phase of vaccinations – in which about 27 million people over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 but with the disease – would begin on March 1. According to the Ministry of Health there are about 3,400 active Covid cases in Bengal.

