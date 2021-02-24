Ghana is the first nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from COVAX





Today marks the historic moment for which we have planned and worked so hard. With the first shipment of doses, we can do well to promise the COVAX facility to ensure that people from less affluent countries do not lag behind in the race for life-saving vaccines, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director delivered the vaccine. But the initiative, designed to ensure fair access to vaccines from low- and middle-income countries, has been hampered by global supply of doses and limited logistical problems. Although it aims to deliver 2 billion shots this year, it currently has legally binding deals for just a few hundred million hits. It already lost its intention to start vaccinations in poor countries at the same time immunizations were done in rich ones. The overall campaign so far has been extremely uneven: 80% of the 210 million doses administered so far worldwide have been delivered in just 10 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. This delay caused many poor countries to rush to sign their agreements, potentially undermining COVAX’s efforts to get shots at the most needy people. And some countries do not have the means to do it alone. Ghana is among 92 countries that will receive free vaccines through the WHO-led initiative; Gavi, a group of vaccines; and the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovations. 90 countries and eight other territories have agreed to pay. Ghana, a nation of 30 million people that has recorded 81,245 cases and 584 deaths since the pandemic began, plans to start vaccinations on March 2nd. Ivory Coast will be the first to receive the vaccines, and will also open them starting weeks Even when celebrating taking the first doses, Ghana noted the long road ahead. The Ghanaian government remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all Ghanaians and is making frantic efforts to obtain adequate vaccines to cover the entire population through bilateral and multilateral agencies, said in a statement the acting Minister of Ghana, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. This frenzy has been echoed across the continent by 1.3 billion people, as births have fallen behind schedule and African countries have tried to secure vaccines from a variety of sources. Only about seven out of 54 have started vaccination campaigns. Some activists have also expressed serious concern about the intent of COVAX initiatives just to deliver enough shots to cover about 20% to 30% of the population in countries receiving donated doses. They have warned that even if the program is successful in delivering those vaccines, those sites will remain vulnerable to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks as most experts estimate that at least 70% of people will need protection from the virus. to achieve herd immunity. And experts have observed that even if rich countries achieve some level of herd immunity, everyone will remain vulnerable as long as there are COVID-19 pockets anywhere in the world. “We will not end the pandemic anywhere if we do not end it everywhere,” said Tedros, the WHO leader. Today is a big first step towards realizing our shared vision of vaccine equality, but it is only the beginning. We still have a lot of work to do with governments and manufacturers to ensure that vaccination of health workers and the elderly is taking place in all countries within the first 100 days of this year. The vaccines delivered on Wednesday are the first of about 7 million doses produced by the Serum Institute in India for about 20 countries, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the coming weeks, COVAX should distribute vaccines to all participating economies to ensure that those most at risk are protected, wherever they live, said Dr Seth Berkley, Gavi CEO. We need governments and businesses now to reaffirm their support for COVAX and help us defeat this virus as soon as possible. Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writers Maria Cheng in Toronto and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed. Follow all AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

