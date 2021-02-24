The last statue of dictator Francisco Franco was removed from Spanish soil





Workers took the statue, which stood on a street in Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Morocco, after the local assembly approved its removal Monday, the local Socialist party (PSOE), which is part of the ruling coalition in the regional government, said on Twitter.

The departure was time to coincide with the 40th anniversary of a coup attempt by Franco supporters, a government source told CNN.

There were 14 votes in favor, 10 abstentions and one vote against, from the right-wing Vox party, he said.

“From today Melilla regains dignity and justice,” said Gloria Rojas, Melilla ‘s vice – president and a member of the Socialist party, according to a PSOE tweet.

The bronze statue was made by sculptor Enrique Novo and erected in 1978, three years after Franco’s death, the government source said. It commemorated his 1921 defense against Melilla during the Rif War against the Berber tribes of Morocco’s Rif Mountains, according to SPRING The statue was moved in 2005 but remained in public view until Tuesday, the last statue of Franco standing on Spanish soil, he added. It is now in storage, the source said, but its removal is permanent. Tuesday was the anniversary of the 1981 coup attempt carried out by military officers who held lawmakers hostage in Madrid for 18 hours. The effort occurred just six years after Franco died, beginning Spain’s transition to democracy. Franco ruled Spain from the late 1930s and thousands of executions were carried out by his nationalist regime during the Spanish Civil War and in the years that followed. Franco’s Spain was officially neutral during World War II but supported the Axis powers of Germany and Italy. After the war he was seen by many as the last surviving fascist dictator and ousted from the United Nations. His regime was partially rehabilitated during the Cold War because of Franco’s determined anti-communist ideology. In 2007, the Spanish government passed the Historical Remembrance Act, which formally condemns the Franco regime. Franco-related symbols must be removed from the public eye, the law stipulates. In October 2019, Franco’s remains were exhumed from the large mausoleum where he was buried in 1975 in the nearby Mingorrubio State Cemetery in El Pardo, where his wife is buried. The exhumation was a key political promise by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez when he came to power in 2018. Franco’s family and his far-right supporters opposed the plan and the family unsuccessfully appealed the decision to the courts.







