Iran threatens to end agreement with IAEA on US-led incentive to criticize it | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran is threatening to conclude an agreement reached with the UN nuclear observer last weekend temporarily rescuing many monitoring of its activities if the agency board approves a US-led push to criticize Tehran next week. next, shows a letter Iranian position. Tehran this week accelerated co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending additional inspection measures introduced by the 2015 nuclear deal with the major powers. It was the latest step in many retaliatory steps for US sanctions reinstated after the United States withdrew from that deal in 2018. Iran and the administration of US President Joe Biden are now locked in a row over who should move first to salvage the vague 2015 deal. Tehran says Washington should lift sanctions first. Biden wants Iran to first cancel numerous retaliatory violations of the deal’s nuclear restrictions. In its letter to other IAEA member states ahead of next week’s quarterly meeting of the UN observer board of 35 nations, the United States said it wanted a resolution to “express the Board ‘s deep concern about Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA “. The US-based Reuters newspaper said the board should call on Iran to reverse its breach of the agreement and work with the IAEA to explain how uranium particles were found in old, undeclared sites. by Reuters and confirmed in an IAEA week report “Iran perceives this move as destructive and considers it as an end to the Joint Understanding of 21 February 2021 between the Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iran said in a letter sent to other countries and received from Reuters, referring to referring to weekend deals with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. This, in turn, “could lead to further complications regarding the JCPOA,” she said, referring to the 2015 agreement with its full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, adding that France, Britain, Germany and the United States had “revealed its plans” for a board resolution. Diplomats said it was still unclear whether the board would pass a resolution. In June, after the IAEA said Iran had denied access to early inspections in two countries where it later found uranium particles, the board passed a resolution urging Iran to withdraw. Russia and China opposed it. Iran has not listed the measures it stopped implementing this week but they include the so-called Additional Protocol that enables the IAEA to conduct early inspections in undeclared countries. The weekend agreement keeps track of additional data as specified by the 2015 agreement for up to three months, with the IAEA potentially having access to it at the end. (Report by Francois Murphy; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos