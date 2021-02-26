Kerala decides to elect new government on April 6, Results on May 2





The ruling LDF is seeking an encouraging election in these assembly elections. New Delhi: Kerala will vote on a new government on April 6. The results of the single-stage elections will be announced on May 2, the poll panel announced today. The mandate of the 14th assembly ends at the end of May. The issue of announcing the election will take place on March 12th. The deadline for nominations is March 19. Nomination verification will take place the next day and candidates have until March 22 to withdraw their names. Election hours have ended before the annual monsoon arrives in the state at any time in the last week of May or the first week of June. The 140-member assembly will see elected representatives from the state’s 14 districts. The government of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India-Marx, hopes for a story this time – a rare occurrence in Kerala politics. Kerala is the only state where the CPM is in power. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had seemed a bit tumultuous, especially since the ruling coalition included local body polls held late last year. In recent weeks, though, it has experienced a rise and hopes to peak with voting time. The plant is looking a little further into the past for inspiration – Lok Sabha 2019 polls in which it won 19 of the 20 seats from the state. The BJP-led NDA, meanwhile, is finally seeking to make a mark on a state that has never turned right in its electoral history – the last assembly had only one BJP MLA, O Rajagopal, from the Nemom electorate. This time, however, she has brought Sreedharan’s “Metro Man”, potentially turning him into the party mascot in this election.

