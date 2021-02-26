Case study of structural racism textbooks: Lawmakers crack down on Baker administration over COVID-19 vaccine distribution

According to recent accounts, Massachusetts has improved its national position in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday night, 78% of doses shipped to the state have been distributed. Among states with a population of 5 million or more, Massachusetts tops the distribution of vaccines per capita.

The state was much better off than it was a month ago when less than half of the incoming doses were administered, health and human services secretary Marylou Sudders told lawmakers during an oversight session Thursday afternoon. The biggest hurdle, she said, is limited federal supply.

But Sudders’ testimony came after hours of reckoning by local public health experts, hospital executives, lawyers and lawmakers who showed confusing, surprising changes in where hospital doses are going and who can administer the shooting.

A Harvard professor recounted how an elderly Black patient, after initial mistrust of the vaccine, decided in February to seek a stroke only to give up the search for the many failed attempts. A nonprofit director begged a vaccine provider to set up a place in or near her food distribution place where a number of people were coming out the door. Some lawmakers recalled questions from ingredients about the site crash, difficulties getting to vaccine sites and other problems with the state spreading over the past few weeks.

As state officials came up with prepared remarks, they tried to answer questions about the improvements the state plans to make on the website, why states used private vendors instead of local health boards to run vaccinations, and how the state measures market equality.

I feel like there are still a lot of unanswered questions, said Rep Bill Driscoll, co-chair of the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. We really didn’t get tough answers to some of the specifics we asked about, whether it was web site meetings or other aspects of alignment.

Driscoll, a Milton Democrat, said he hopes accounts split over the six-hour hearing Thursday could help the Baker administration reconsider its approach to vaccines.

Should they continue to try and fix the leaks and fix them or is this a very real opportunity for a course correction that is consistent and repetitive from now on? Because now, for me it is not sustainable, said Driscoll. People should not apply in this case whenever tens of thousands of meetings are released.

Thursday’s hearing revealed more questions than answers, said Sen. Jo Comerford, who co-chairs the committee with Driscoll. But she said base providers gave strong evidence, including Gladys Vega from La Colaborativa to Chelsea. Vega came out at the entrance of her food distribution site and showed the crowd of people waiting outside, urging state leaders to coordinate with her at a vaccination site for her clients, who tend to be living immigrants in Chelsea and surrounding communities.

I think that first hearing put us on a productive path forward, Comerford said. Our goal is to be goal oriented. Intentions is our goal to respond to our colleagues in the Legislature, the leadership but we need to be much more productive in order to see the real transformation we need.

In her testimony, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said other states seemed to be moving forward in vaccine delivery because Massachusetts had several groups of people with priority in Phase 1, including health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. first responders, prisoners and correctional officers.

Like Gov. Charlie Baker, the Sudders also blamed a limited supply of vaccines by the federal government, saying smaller deliveries than expected were thwarting the original distribution plans.

We understand that there can be no channel for administration to achieve the goals of effectiveness, efficiency and equity, but also there can be no unlimited channels, Sudders said, adding that the state cannot send vaccines to every community or pharmacy. . This will not change with the envisaged approval of Johnson and Johnson. Until we have an unlimited and extensive supply of vaccines, we need to maintain an efficient and tightly managed delivery process.

The state has made profits in localizing vaccine distribution, beyond its work with community health centers: Nearly 300 affordable old-age properties are awaiting in-country vaccination clinics through federal partnerships with CVS and Walgreens, Sudders wrote in her remarks. prepared. A coalition of state and local agencies have held information sessions with property owners and housing authorities and issued guidelines on how housing agencies can partner with vaccine providers to host vaccine clinics.

As Baker noted in his testimony earlier in the day, Massachusetts is now one of the top states for distributing vaccines.

But other speakers pointed out where people have fallen into the cracks in the vaccine distribution process, which they describe as unequal.

Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, a Democrat in Boston who co-chairs the Racial Committee, Civil Rights and Inclusion Committee, described the process as a lottery that tends to favor white residents, richer in resources and connections. Every obstacle, she added, is like a ticket any resident can collect.

Life expectancy over 75 years? Tickets. Do you know where to go to find information about vaccine registration? Tickets. Reliable internet connection? Tickets. Time to sit on the website for hours clicking to find availability? Tickets. Tha Chang-Diaz.

Other benefits, or tickets, include speaking English, having a car and a driver’s license, and having the ability to lose your job to get a loved one to get the vaccine, Chang-Diaz said.

You can not find one more case study of structural racism textbooks if you try, she said.

The ideal strategy for an even distribution of vaccines is to find patients where they are, as does the U.S. Census, said Rep Bud Williams, a Springfield Democrat and co-chair of the Racial Equality Committee.

“It’s almost like going door-to-door in nursing homes, community centers, synagogues, churches, hospitals … especially Black communities and cafes in front of barbershops,” Williams said.

Local health boards were contacting home-related residents and coordinating vaccinations, but they were suddenly reduced in vaccine distributions. The state later told local health officials to establish regional co-operation if they had not already done so. Sudders said 68 municipalities that had individual clinics were asked to consolidate into regional collaborations to bridge gaps from one community to a neighbor.

Sudders and Baker announced collaborations that had formed in Berkshire and Barnstable counties. But while Berkshire Countys regional health cooperation had existed for years, Barnstables regional effort was a hasty response to concerns that state testing and vaccination initiatives were failing to reach residents in Cape Town.

While Barnstable County has the second highest number of first-administered doses, Cyr complained that in part because of a recent attempt by Cape legislators and health officials to fill gaps in the scope of state vaccines in the country that the execution of long-term plans that may have existed before.

I’m proud of what they were able to do in Barnstable County, but I wrote the collaboration in an email overnight. I literally wrote it. There are 20 years of planning, Cyr said, noting that it was a last-ditch effort, not a long-term plan that the state supported like those other health agencies had prepared. This is where I think we need to understand what went wrong.

