Widow of slain Italian ambassador says he was ‘betrayed’





The Italian ambassador killed in an ambush in the Democratic Republic of Congo while traveling in a UN convoy was “betrayed” by someone close to his family, his widow said in an interview published Friday. Luca Attanasio, 43, was shot dead Monday after unidentified assailants ambushed a convoy of two vehicles from the UN World Food Program (WFP) in the eastern province of North Kivu, near the Rwandan border. The bodyguard of the ambassador from the Italian Carabinieri police force, Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese WFP driver, Mustapha Milambo, 56, were also killed. Six others survived the attack. “Luca was betrayed by someone close to us, our family,” Attanasio’s wife Zakia Seddiki told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. “Someone who knew his movements spoke up, sold him and betrayed him,” she said without giving further details as investigations continue. Attanasio, who had been Italy’s chief diplomat in Kinshasa since 2017, lived in the capital with Seddiki and their three daughters. He was given a state funeral on Thursday in Rome and will be buried Saturday in his hometown, Limbiate, near Milan. Meanwhile, the daily La Stampa said that Attanasio had asked in 2018 his ministry to double the security details of his embassy from two to four Carabinieri officers, but his request was rejected. According to La Stampa, the former ambassador had four carabinieri. The Italian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. The WFP said Thursday that three separate investigations have been launched into Monday’s attack – by the UN security department, as well as by Italian and Congolese authorities. According to the Congolese and Italian authorities, the convoy was waiting three kilometers (two miles) from its destination, the city of Kiwanja, where the UN convoy would visit a school. After firing on Milambo, six AK-47 assailants forced residents of the two vehicles to pursue them in Virunga National Park, a wildlife reserve. When nearby guards and Congolese soldiers alerted by gunfire approached the attackers, Attanasio and Iacovacci were shot. DRC authorities accused the Rwandan Hutu rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) of denying any involvement and instead blamed members of the Rwandan and Congolese armies. Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee. Support us







