Congress, TRS makes efforts to create jobs in Telangana in the last six years





With legislative council elections in two constituencies scheduled for March 14, Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi have contented themselves with a war of words to create jobs for unemployed youth in the last six years. The Telangana Congress challenged the TRS government in the state to hold an open debate at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park in front of the state assembly complex in Hyderabad on the issue of recruitments made after the Telangana formation in June 2014. On Friday, a large number of Congress leaders, along with unemployed youth, gathered in Gun Gun for the debate, but TRS leaders did not show up at the right place to take up the challenge. The entire spokesperson of the Congress Committee of India Dasoju Sravan strongly opposed a statement issued by the incumbent TRS president and Minister of Industry KT Rama Rao on Thursday evening, revealing statistics to show that the state government had filled more than 1.32 loop jobs in various departments in six years Sravan said the ministers’ statement was very misleading as the data was fully doctoralized. KTR claims the arrangement of 22,000 random jobs at TS Genco, Transco employees as part of the new recruitment, which is quite fraudulent, he said. He noted that the recently submitted report of the Biswal Commission had predicted up to 1.91 vacancies. The government has been unable to protect the jobs of private employees who had lost their jobs during the Coronavirus pandemic, he criticized. Warning that unemployed graduates will give a suitable lesson to TRS in the MLC election, the Congress spokesman urged the state government to reveal the total number of vacancies by 2014 and new jobs created since then. TRS strongly opposed the claims of the Congress spokesman. Opposition parties are carrying out malicious propaganda in job recruitment, despite the clarity given by the president of our working party. He provided data to the department. Let go and verify the data, instead of throwing meaningless challenges, said TRS legislator and spokesman Balka Suman. The TRS leader demanded that Congress and BJP leaders first find out how many government jobs were created in their party-run states. The vacancies filled in Telangana are much more than in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, he said. Suman called on graduates to defeat Congress and BJP candidates in the MLC election as parties were deceiving people by making false accusations.

