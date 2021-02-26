Mystery The Israeli oil spill leads to the laundering of millions of dollars

HAIFA, ISRAEL – FEBRUARY 25: Israelis clear tar from sand after suspected oil spills … [+] covered the Israeli coast with tar on February 25, 2021 in Haifa, Israel. Tar started bathing on the country’s beaches last week, leading its interior minister to advise people to stay away from beaches. Authorities suspect the spill was caused by a leak from a passing ship. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images) Getty Images



A massive oil spill off the coast of Israel is being called for the worst ecological catastrophes in the history of Mediterranean countries. The cause and full extent of the damage is still unknown, but Israeli authorities are investigating. Several cisterns, including a Greek flag Minerva Helen are under suspicion.

The spill was discovered when pieces of tar began to wash off more than 100 miles of Israel’s coastline this week. According to Times of Israel, about 70 tonnes of tar and contaminated material have been torn and collected along the country’s shores since clean-up efforts began. Beaches have been closed and the sale of fish and other seafood from the area is now banned.

The Israeli government approved a response budget of $ 13.8 million to come from the Marine Pollution Prevention Fund, created about 40 years ago to pay for cleanups as well as equipment and training to respond to oil spills.

There is still a war fog about what happened. Ten ships may be the potential culprit, but the main suspect is a Greek ship, named Minerva Helen, who may also have been guilty of a January 2008 spill in Copenhagen. If shipowners are found guilty, this will raise questions about how regulations and liability for oil spills and environmental pollution are handled.

Israeli Environment Minister Gila Gamliel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the port city of Ashdod on Monday to assess the damage. The director of the Israels Nature and Parks Authority, Shaul Goldstein, said the spill will hamper ecological renewal and conservation efforts for decades.

Surprisingly, a court in Haifa issued a gag order banning the publication of details of the incident. Officials say the restrictions are in place to avoid undermining the investigation: investigations into criminal matters and / or national security are often subject to such gag orders.

The current situation in Israel turns into the biggest situation The 1989 Exxon-Valdez oil disaster. About 10.8 million liters were spilled from a crashed tanker off the coast of Prince William Sound, Alaska, the second largest spill in U.S. history. Following this tragedy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration convened a panel to discuss the damage. Exxon eventually paid $ 303 million in compensation to fishermen over a 10-year period. They also ordered $ 507 million in damages from the United States Supreme Court. It remains to be seen in which forum the damage and criminal liability will be tried; to what extent the guilty party (or its insurers) will have the resources to repay the damages; and how the perpetrators will be reprimanded once found.

The spill could not have come at the worst time for Israel. The Egyptian Minister of Energy was in Jerusalem meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Energy Yuval Steinmetz to sign an agreement to build an underwater gas pipeline from the Leviathan gas field to LNG facilities in Egypt. Israel has been exploring, producing and developing its Leviathan and Tamar natural gas fields, exploring and producing for years a benefit to Israel’s energy security. But this heavy spill of products could mean a setback for small countries ’energy ambitions and national interest, as well as for its thriving tourism industry.

A young Iranian boy wearing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) uniform holds an Iranian flag … [+] while medium-range Iranian-made Dezful (Bottom) ballistic missiles and single-stage Zolfaghar solid-fuel rockets were painted in Azadi Square during a rally to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the Victory of The Islamic Revolution being held on motorcycles amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Iran, Tehran on February 10, 2021, February 10, 2021. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto through Getty Images



Energy is a new arrow in Israel’s foreign policy swing. Hostile Harassment and Neighborhood Iran has long used its hydrocarbon resources to fund its terrorist representatives from Lebanon and Syria in Iraq and Yemen, and to fund illegal training and equipment programs. The Mulla regime has also used its vast oil supplies to put pressure on energy importers in Iraq, using energy sales as a cudgel.

Israel, for its part, has been the regional lynching against Iranian aggression. With its natural gas sales to Egypt in 2019 and the development of a United Arab Emirates-Europe Pipeline through the Red Sea, Israel is better positioned than ever to meet Iran’s energy obligation. Jerusalem is also said to be in the process of negotiating a common defense pact with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

However, this incident may highlight the vulnerability of small countries and raise questions across the region and the world about arming environmental threats.

For now, Israel will focus on the recent catastrophe and clean-up efforts. The incident is likely to take months, maybe even years, to fully recover. Most importantly, however, there are lessons learned to prevent such catastrophes in the future, to restore tourism, fishing and wildlife, and to share experiences with near and far neighbors.

With the help of Joshua Geller