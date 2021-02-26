International
Himalayan disaster: as a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead
A landslide 20 kilometers west of Nanda Devi, India’s second highest peak, resulted in a rapid flood on February 7 that left more than 200 dead, and took with it two state hydroelectric projects .
Reuters, New Delhi
SUBJECT TO ON 26 FEBRUARY, 2021 07:06 PM IST
A landslide 20 kilometers west of Nanda Devi, India’s second highest peak, resulted in a rapid flood on February 7 that left more than 200 dead and swept away two state hydroelectric projects. according to satellite images reviewed by Reuters.
Avalanches and flash floods in the Himalayas are common during the summer and monsoon months, as melted snow and heavy rainfall combine. But incidents like this are rare so early in the year, alarming scientists studying climate change that is rapidly warming the world’s highest mountains.
Scientists are still studying the details of exactly what happened, but said heavy snowfall followed by sunlight led to melting snow in the area.
This may have triggered a chain reaction that led to an avalanche and heavy flow of ice, water, rocks and debris flowing down the Dhauliganga River valley and destroying villages. While at least 70 bodies were found, the state government has officially stated that 136 other missing persons are presumed dead.
Dave Petley, Professor of Geography at the University of Sheffield, told Reuters there was a decrease in the amount of snow, which could have helped cause the landslide, but not so much as causing floods downstream.
“It was clearly a melting event happening at the time of the landslide. But it seems to be just surface snow, not large volumes,” said Petley, who studies the landslide events.
The disaster has prompted calls from environmental groups for a review of energy projects in ecologically sensitive mountains. Experts say rampant construction is adding to the burden on rural communities across the Himalayas, especially in areas near glaciers.
Follow more stories at Facebook AND Tweet
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]