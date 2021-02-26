Himalayan disaster: as a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

A landslide 20 kilometers west of Nanda Devi, India’s second highest peak, resulted in a rapid flood on February 7 that left more than 200 dead and swept away two state hydroelectric projects. according to satellite images reviewed by Reuters.

Avalanches and flash floods in the Himalayas are common during the summer and monsoon months, as melted snow and heavy rainfall combine. But incidents like this are rare so early in the year, alarming scientists studying climate change that is rapidly warming the world’s highest mountains.

Scientists are still studying the details of exactly what happened, but said heavy snowfall followed by sunlight led to melting snow in the area.

This may have triggered a chain reaction that led to an avalanche and heavy flow of ice, water, rocks and debris flowing down the Dhauliganga River valley and destroying villages. While at least 70 bodies were found, the state government has officially stated that 136 other missing persons are presumed dead.

Dave Petley, Professor of Geography at the University of Sheffield, told Reuters there was a decrease in the amount of snow, which could have helped cause the landslide, but not so much as causing floods downstream.

“It was clearly a melting event happening at the time of the landslide. But it seems to be just surface snow, not large volumes,” said Petley, who studies the landslide events.

The disaster has prompted calls from environmental groups for a review of energy projects in ecologically sensitive mountains. Experts say rampant construction is adding to the burden on rural communities across the Himalayas, especially in areas near glaciers.

Follow more stories at Facebook AND Tweet

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.