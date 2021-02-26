CBC

100,000 seniors in Alberta reserve COVID-19 vaccination as AHS says ‘stabilized’ website

(AHS – image credit) More than 100,000 newly qualified Alberta seniors had planned COVID-19 vaccinations by the early hours of Thursday, and several thousand had received their first doses, by province, with many who said they expected to be able to visit family and friends safely one day soon. Alberta Health Services, meanwhile, promised to fix the issues that caused its system to crash repeatedly the previous day, as tens of thousands struggled for hours to stockpile vaccines, while at least one expert said there was no need to never happen. The province said earlier in the week that some 230,000 Albertans would be eligible to meet the conditions when the system opens at 8 a.m. for anyone born in 1946 or earlier. The elderly who are residents of long-term public care and institutions designated to support life had already received the vaccine. With 100,000 appointments already booked, that means more than 40 percent of those who just had the right to register their photos by calling 811 or through the online booking tool by 2pm on Thursday less than 30 hours after the system was opened to them. Allan Pasutto, 86, of Penhold was among 2,000 or more seniors who had taken their first dose by the end of Wednesday. "I am very lucky to be Canadian," Pasutto told AHS staff as he received his first dose of the vaccine at the Red Deer. "I look forward to retiring and enjoying life. I am very happy to be alive." As more seniors received the vaccine on Thursday, AHS staff shared quotes and behind-the-scenes photos. Arlene Jones, who received the COVID-19 vaccine at Rocky Mountain House, was one of several thousand Albertans born in 1946 or earlier who have been vaccinated so far after bookings opened Wednesday for everyone of that age. "I have not seen my nine grandchildren since September," she told AHS. Richard Wright, 75, told AHS staff. He received his first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at the Grande Prairie. "I hope to be able to safely visit friends and family this summer." Elizabeth Findlay, 75, told AHS after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Lethbridge. 'It's good for myself and it's good for anyone I know.' Barry McCaughey, 76, told AHS he has spent most of last year in hibernation. 'I rarely go out.' He received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and is looking forward to camping one day soon. Barry McCaughey, 76, who took his first dose on Wednesday, said he has spent most of last year in hibernation but hopes to do a camping one day soon. AHS says online booking tool fixed, phone line upgraded On Wednesday, many people who called Health Link on 811 reported that they were unable to cross the line at all, or were frequently disconnected repeatedly after doing so. that part of the booking process, as the AHS website repeatedly crashed or knocked people off the register while trying for hours to book an appointment. By noon, a trio of the Edmonton brothers had realized the problem on the website and posted a solution on Twitter to help others bypass the already fixed anomaly. By evening, the website had started showing a message letting people know how many were ahead of them in the queue and how long the wait would last. Around 7pm, users were told they had to wait an hour or more with about 10,000 people in front of them in line. At the end of the day, Alberta Health Services said 43,000 people had managed to book, but many others did not. Thousands of people trying to access the Alberta Health website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, when it opened to people born in 1946 and older, face long waits. As of 7 p.m., users were receiving a message saying they were facing a wait of at least an hour with about 10,000 people in front of them in line. On Thursday, AHS promised to fix its online system. “The online booking tool has stabilized since early Wednesday morning. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and we understand the disappointment,” AHS wrote on Twitter. The AHS also said improvements were made to its 811 hotline to give callers a choice to direct their calls to book a COVID-19 immunization appointment or to reach a registered nurse for medical concerns. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, bookings for the first dose of the vaccine were being scheduled for the second week of March, and some people reported waiting no more than 10 to 15 minutes before being able to book online. Still, AHS encouraged patience, saying it continued to anticipate a waiting time to use the online booking tool or Health Link in the coming days. The province also noted that qualified Albertans can book a COVID-19 immunization through several local pharmacies listed online by Alberta Blue Cross. Some Albertans Irritated by Extra Issues Although many encountered problems with online booking tools, other Albertans said technical defects were not the only headaches along the way. Janet Wees finally managed to book a COVID-19 vaccine online, but found that the only meeting available was in Canmore posing a problem, as Wees is from Calgary. “It’s confusing and I don’t think it’s because we’re old,” Wees said. “I think anyone at any age will be disappointed and confused.” And while some felt panicked about accepting a date set away not knowing if they would lose, others were irritated that they could not register as spouses. Stephanie Pollock’s mother-in-law provided an appointment for the vaccine. However, the 81-year-old returned after the meeting and told her she needed a doctor’s note to get the vaccine because of the medicine she was taking that suppresses her immune system. “Having that lack of clarity and unwillingness to handle some of these things is what disappointed me,” she said. AHS said in some areas, travel may be required to get the goal and that it is still working through some additional issues. The vaccine reservation system was preventable, expert says Tom Keenan, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Calgary, told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday that the province could have easily and simply prevented the website from being overloaded by installing queue management software. He told the Denmark-based Queue that sells systems to cope with blocking web site traffic by directing visitors to a queue where they can wait until clear barriers may have provided AHS with a solution for $ 30,000 to $ 100,000. And it would take about 20 minutes to install the adjustment, Keenan said. Keenan said that after asking some questions to Queue about how AHS might have used its services, a company official seemed to confirm that the province had now contracted with the firm. “An hour ago, I got an email from Queue co-founder in Denmark and the latest news, the open news she said, ‘this is / will be a Queue customer,'” he said on Thursday. breakfast.