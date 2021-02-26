A Singaporean court sent a Briton to jail for leaving his hotel room in quarantine to see his fiancé upstairs





Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai and Nigel Skea out of court in Singapore. REUTERS / Edgar Su Singapore requires all newcomers to be quarantined in a hotel room for 14 days.

Last September, Nigel Skea took his hotel’s quarantine emergency stairs to hide a visit to his fiancé.

Skea was arrested, found guilty and given two weeks in prison and a $ 753 fine on Friday.

Visit the Insider Business section for more stories. Authorities in Singapore sentenced a Briton to two weeks in prison after he broke hotel quarantine laws to spend the night with his fiancé upstairs. Nigel Skea, 52, used emergency stairs at the Ritz Carlton Millenia Hotel Singapore to visit Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, 39, in September last year. reported BBC. By law, newcomers to Singapore must spend 14 days in a hotel room as a precaution against imported cases of COVID-19. Arriving in Singapore from London on September 20, Skea told Eyamalai – who lives in the city and did not need quarantine at the time – to book a room at his hotel, prosecutors said. according to Channel News Asia. During the two-week stay, Skea walked up stairs to meet Eyamalai on the 27th floor, where Eyamalai opened an emergency exit door for her, prosecutors said, according to Channel News Asia. Skea pleaded guilty to one count of breach of a search warrant and one count of failure to wear a veiled face on February 15, Channel News Asia reported. On Friday, a court in Singapore sentenced Skea to two weeks in prison and fined him Singapore $ 1,000 ($ 739), Reported by Channel News Asia. Eyamalai was also sentenced to one week in prison, the seller said. Skea and Eyamalai have since been married, the BBC reported. Singapore seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images District Judge Jasvender Kaur said the fact that the couple were engaged did not deny that they had broken the rules. “The fact of the matter is that restrictions are needed to prevent the pandemic from spreading,” she said, according to Channel News Asia. “Relationship breakdowns are an inevitable consequence. It requires patience and sacrifice.” The story goes on Singapore established widespread and strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, known as Home stay notification program, in February 2020 The program included mandatory hotel quarantines, for residents and non-residents alike. Like the Insider Julie Gerstein had previously reported, food is provided by hotels and delivered directly to rooms to ensure minimal contact of people. Those who are in quarantine should also record their temperature three times a day. Read the original article at Inside

