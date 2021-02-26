Users’ privacy concerns are high as India issues mediation guidelines

The Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and the Code of Ethics for Digital Media), 2021 may have announced some measures to hold major social media brokers accountable, but these have come at the cost of online privacy and jeopardize data of millions of internet users, experts said.

The rules do not regulate liability on social media platforms for what they should do and not for storing and using user data, creating awareness of data sharing and consent especially for non-English speaking users. In the absence of specific privacy law in India, the new rules do not establish a control over the extensive collection of users’ personal information from social media platforms.

“There are parts of the rules that could infringe on the privacy of the user and go against the data minimization principle of the Data Protection Act,” said Gurshabad Grover, senior policy officer at the Center for Internet and Society (CIS).

Simply put, data minimization is a principle that protects only those amounts of data (users) that should be collected and processed that are adequate and necessary for that purpose. Globally, it is being strictly followed under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

GDPR regulations, for example, include seeking user consent for data processing, anonymizing data collected to protect privacy, providing notifications of data breaches, secure handling of data transfers across borders, and request from certain companies to appoint a data protection officer to oversee GDPR compliance In addition to EU members, it is important to note that any company that trades goods or services for EU residents, regardless of location its, is subject to this regulation.

This is in contrast to the new IT rules which mandate intermediaries to retain user-provided information during the registration process for 180 days (or six months) even after a user has deleted his / her account. The rules also state that users who wish to voluntarily verify their accounts must be provided with an appropriate mechanism. Private messaging platforms, which offer end-to-end encryption for greater privacy, have been asked to identify the first creator which simply means identifying an internet user who starts sharing any mischievous information that is being perceived as an attempt at state oversight.

“To comply with this rule, messaging platforms will have to store metadata which is often deleted as soon as a message is sent. Clearly, the government is moving into the territory calling for constitutional review. the right to privacy and vague violation of legal territory if all this is possible through delegated legislation, “Grover noted.

Google and Twitter did not comment on the new rules. Facebook said it is committed to the ability of people to freely and confidently express themselves on its platforms. “Details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules that were just published,” a Facebook spokesman said.

To be safe, data is collected through various means such as cookies and software development tools (SDKs) by or on behalf of corporations to create products and services for consumers. Social media platforms, in particular, collect data to serve personalized and targeted advertising. However, user data also has the potential to be used to shape the opinions of individuals or to disrupt public order.

There is a wide collection of users’ personal information, said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.

What is required in India is sound public policy choices that can be made by the government to protect the rights and ensure the well-being of individual internet users in India. “The new rules seem to regulate liability on big tech platforms like Facebook or Google but at a much higher cost to end users by compromising freedom of speech and online privacy,” he added.

There is also a growing concern for the government that requires intermediaries to rely on an underdeveloped technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to censor abusive content by relying on and collecting massive amounts of user data.

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) censorship tools is fraught with a host of risks, including the underdeveloped and imperfect nature of AI in the current state of the art, Gupta noted. AI learns by examining large amounts of data, and the development of AI censorship is likely to require social media brokers to store and examine large amounts of user-generated content that is in no way related to the type of content that is required to be censored.

High Court lawyer Virag Gupta thinks it is unfair to criticize IT rules when it comes to user privacy.

“The government should announce the forthcoming Data Protection Act as mandated by the Supreme Court Judgment of 9 Judges to ensure that user data is well protected. In the absence of a strict law, there are 100 digital crore users “who have been denied the right to privacy and life by both the government and the tech giants,” he added.