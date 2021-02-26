International
South Africa says it is not obsessed with savings. Convinced analysts
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – March 16: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs the media on the details of government interventions in various sectors of the COVID-19 departmental portfolios at the DIRCO Media Center.
Phill Magakoe / Gallo Images through Getty Images
In what was announced as the most important budget statement in the history of a democratic South Africa, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisted that austerity was not on the government’s agenda.
As the country appears to emerge from the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a previous state of debt and structural weakness, Mboweni said his plan was aimed at turning South Africa into a primary surplus of the main government budget in 2024/25
Despite Mboweni’s claims that this was not “a savings budget”, experts are not entirely convinced and worry that the finance minister may have been overly optimistic in his forecast for the country’s economic adjustment.
Virag Forizs, an African economist at Capital Economics, noted that despite rising revenue expectations, further reinforced by rising liabilities for alcohol, tobacco and fuel, the government did not appear to be using its head space to ease the tightening of its fiscal.
“On the expenditure side, content seems to be on the agenda. Allocations to fund the country’s vaccination campaign, up to 19 billion ZAR (19 billion South African rand), were below previous Treasury estimates,” she said. in a note Wednesday.
South Africa’s fiscal position for the year-end fiscal year is looking slightly softer than expected, with government revenue projected to be 1.4% of GDP higher than expected in October. Looking ahead, revenue for 2021/22 is projected to reach 1.35 trillion South African rand ($ 90.46 billion), rising to 1.52 trillion rand in 2023/24, with stronger earnings and cash balances that enable the government to finance deficit reduction.
‘Dangerously prolonged’
Mboweni also announced that the government will remove a planned 40 billion yen increase in the country, boosting tax revenues by closing corporate sector gaps and expanding the tax base. He has also earmarked an additional 10 billion rand for the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines over the next two years.
“We owe a lot of people a lot of money.” – Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance of South Africa
Annual deficits are now projected to be much lower than previously estimated over the next three years. However, gross credit debt is expected to increase from 95 3.95 trillion rand in the current fiscal year to 2 5.2 trillion during fiscal year 2023/24.
Mboweni stressed that despite unexpected revenues and a more optimistic fiscal position compared to the October statement, public finances are still “too long”.
“We owe a lot of people a lot of money,” he said. “These include foreign investors, pension funds, domestic and foreign banks, entity trusts, financial corporations, insurance companies, the Public Investment Corporation and ordinary South African holders.”
The government hopes its structural reform agenda, which aims to “reduce barriers to entry, increase productivity and reduce the cost of doing business”, will help recalculate the South African economy.
GDP is expected to grow by 3.3% this year after a 7.2% contraction in 2020, averaging 1.9% over the next two years, according to the country’s Treasury.
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receives vaccination against Johnson and Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021.
Gianluigi Guercia | Swimming pool Reuters
Forizs added that the implementation of the ruling ANC fiscal consolidation plans faces serious risks, with the government involved in a long-running dispute with unions over a controversial public sector wage freeze, a key objective for spending cuts.
“It will remain politically challenging to maintain spending restraint given the weak economic background. Indeed, data published yesterday showed that the unemployment rate reached 32.5% in the last quarter of last year,” Forizs said. noting that government-forecast GDP growth will mean activity remaining 1.8% below its pre-Covid levels in 2022.
“Against this background, there remains a significant risk that the government will not be able to meet the expectations of investors, which could put pressure on it and cause bond yields to increase.”
‘Push the Union’
Bank of America said Treasury had presented a better-case scenario that relied on stronger medium-term growth, with South Africa growing steadily weak in recent years. Public sector wage cuts and structural reforms of damaged and over-indebted state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will also be substantial, with analysts wary of prospects for all three.
“Our basic case is that the wage freeze (full 2020) R37bn to be supported but we assume inflation-related increases of 3-4% from (full 2021),” they said in a note Thursday.
“We see the union postponing in the coming months with the government likely to make some concessions between the possible strike action and local elections. The risks of the SOE continue with the general conditional liabilities estimated at c.20% of GDP- of. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]