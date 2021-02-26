South Africa says it is not obsessed with savings. Convinced analysts

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – March 16: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs the media on the details of government interventions in various sectors of the COVID-19 departmental portfolios at the DIRCO Media Center.

In what was announced as the most important budget statement in the history of a democratic South Africa, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisted that austerity was not on the government’s agenda.

As the country appears to emerge from the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a previous state of debt and structural weakness, Mboweni said his plan was aimed at turning South Africa into a primary surplus of the main government budget in 2024/25

Despite Mboweni’s claims that this was not “a savings budget”, experts are not entirely convinced and worry that the finance minister may have been overly optimistic in his forecast for the country’s economic adjustment.

Virag Forizs, an African economist at Capital Economics, noted that despite rising revenue expectations, further reinforced by rising liabilities for alcohol, tobacco and fuel, the government did not appear to be using its head space to ease the tightening of its fiscal.

“On the expenditure side, content seems to be on the agenda. Allocations to fund the country’s vaccination campaign, up to 19 billion ZAR (19 billion South African rand), were below previous Treasury estimates,” she said. in a note Wednesday.

South Africa’s fiscal position for the year-end fiscal year is looking slightly softer than expected, with government revenue projected to be 1.4% of GDP higher than expected in October. Looking ahead, revenue for 2021/22 is projected to reach 1.35 trillion South African rand ($ 90.46 billion), rising to 1.52 trillion rand in 2023/24, with stronger earnings and cash balances that enable the government to finance deficit reduction.