Russia’s Navalny transferred to jail, but Amnesty International says he is not a “prisoner of conscience”

Moscow – Imprisoned Russian opposition leader imprisoned Alexey Navalny was transferred to an undisclosed criminal colony this week to serve his two-and-a-half year prison sentence. His move comes as a prominent human rights organization defends its decision to remove him from the “prisoner of conscience”, insisting he did not back down from pressure from Moscow.

Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev said Thursday that he went to visit the Kremlin critic at a detention facility in Moscow, but was told he had been displaced. The head of the national prison service later confirmed Navalny’s transfer to a criminal colony, but did not say to which he would have been sent.

“There is no threat to his health or life,” the prison official added.

Navalny was sentenced to prison earlier this month for violating the terms of a previous suspended sentence. He has always dismissed all allegations against him as politically motivated.



His arrest on January 17, as he returned to Moscow after five months of treatment in Germany for poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent, sparked weeks mass protests across Russia, with thousands of his supporters and many close allies arrested.

“Prisoner of conscience”?

Amnesty International called Navalny a “prisoner of conscience” almost immediately after his arrest in January. This week, however, it emerged that the London-based rights organization had changed its decision to use the label in its Navalny description on remarks the politician made years ago that were considered nationalist.

“Concerns were then raised within the Amnesty movement regarding the reference to Navalny as a prisoner of conscience given that Navalny, in the past, had made comments which might have succeeded in advocating hatred which constitutes incitement to discrimination, violence. or hostility, “the organization said in a statement posted to CBS News late Thursday.

He said the “concerns” had prompted a review of the Navalny case, after which Amnesty concluded that a mistake had been made in its initial assessment. The rights group did not comment on the value or accuracy of the information which was allegedly leaked to the media.

The organization said it was still seeking the immediate release of Navalny and an independent investigation into his poisoning, which the opposition leader blamed entirely on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Orchestrated Campaign”

Navalny has been criticized for past statements against illegal immigration and for taking part in an annual nationalist march in the early 2000s. In a 2007 clip, he heard defending nationalism, saying: “We have a right to be Russian. in Russia “.

He also called for the deportation of migrants, but spoke out against violence by far-right extremists. Navalny has since distanced himself from those views in public speeches, but he still promotes the idea of ​​visa requirements for citizens of former Soviet states in Central Asia.



Earlier this week, Alexander Artemev, a spokesman for Amnesty International in Russia, told the BBC that the decision was made after the NGO was bombarded with complaints and demands to remove Navalny from the list of prisoners of conscience. He said he appeared to be part of an “orchestrated campaign” to discredit the politician and “thwart” Amnesty calls for his release from custody.

There were a series of comments and stories in the previous days from pro-Kremlin media, journalists affiliated with them and Putin supporters abroad, questioning Navalny’s “prison of conscience” status.

“A real mistake?”

The move to remove Navalny from the list sent Amnesty a new wave of reaction on social media – this time from his supporters and other Kremlin critics.

Alexander Golovach and Ruslan Shaveddinov, both members of Navalny’s anti-corruption group, said they would relinquish their “prisoners of conscience” status, which Amnesty granted them after their arrests several years ago. Both are now free.

Vladimir Ashurkov, Britain-based Navalny’s self-exiled ally, at a conference call late Thursday agreed that the politician’s status could have been revised due to an orchestrated campaign to defame him. He described Navalny as Putin’s most prominent opponent and a person of “high moral standards”.

“We believe a real mistake has been made,” Ashurkov said. “We will work with Amnesty to change that.”

In a statement to CBS News, Amnesty International acknowledged that some of Navalny’s old comments had become more prominent, “in the context of a deliberate campaign by President Putin and his supporters to discredit him,” but denied that had done its reassessment.

“Amnesty International does not base its decisions on the status of ‘prisoner of conscience’ on Twitter topics, or on lobbying by journalists or government supporters,” the organization insisted.

It was not the first time Amnesty had changed the status of a “prisoner of conscience”. The organization removed the South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela while he was in prison for defending violence against the apartheid government. Unlike Navalny, however, Mandela’s remarks were made after he was granted status.

The reaction against the Amnesty intensified after a pro-Kremlin joke released a video call recorded Thursday with a representative from the organization.

“We may have done more harm than good at this time,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia department, told the joker, who was posing as one of Navalny’s associates.

Amnesty has indicated that it has no plans to reconsider removing Navalny from the list.