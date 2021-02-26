The government has published its own final assessment of the relationship between ethnicity and covid-19. The report is based on figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), NHS England and academic research.

Let’s take a look at what it tells us about the dangers faced by different groups and which can cause inequality.

Black people at greater risk of death from covid

In the first wave, black people were more likely than white people to die with bark.

Black African men were at the highest overall risk – 2.7 times greater than white men of the same age, according to the ONS analysis.

Black Caribbean women faced the highest risk among women, dying at twice the rate of white women.

Black mortality rate is explained by more infections?

The difference seems to be because black people were more likely to catch covid in the first place. Although they just got the disease, black people were more likely to die from it than white people.

We can see this in the adjusted odds report that shows how likely people from different ethnic groups were to die compared to white people after being infected. Anything to the right of the red line indicates a higher risk than the average white person.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Chinese are less likely to survive the infection

But we can see from the same graph that after capturing the covid, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Chinese were all at greater risk of death compared to white people. This even after adapting to age, sex and basic health conditions.

The difference between the first and second waves

Overall, the risk of death with covid dropped significantly for black Caribbean and Black African people between the first wave (March to July) and the early part of the second (September to December).

But for Pakistani people, the chances of death increased between the two periods. And on both waves, it was higher than the average risk white people face.

We can see from this graph in the ratio the difference between 100,000 deaths in the first wave (dark blue) and the second (light blue). Statisticians are age-adjusted.

What is behind these changes?

Today’s report provides further evidence that certain ethnic groups – in particular, people of South Asian descent – face much higher risks from covid than white people.

But as FactCheck has reported throughout this pandemic, it can sometimes be difficult to separate ethnicity from other confusing factors that can make comparisons between groups. Is it about deprivation? Or basic health conditions? Or profession?

The report does not draw definitive conclusions, but says that based on evidence that has considered the observed differences in COVID-19 results between ethnic groups within such a short period of time strongly suggest that ethnic disparities in COVID-19 results are driven by the risk of infection compared to ethnicity itself which is a risk factor for serious illness or death from COVID-19.

In other words, we need to look at why certain groups are more exposed to coyotes in the first place to understand inequality.

The report says SAGE government expert committees are looking at specific issues affecting South Asian groups, including: geography (the second wave hit hard in the north-west with large populations of South Asia), the fact that the people of Asia Southerners are more likely to live in overcrowded housing and / or many generations, that some South Asian groups are also disproportionately more deprived than others, and that the types of occupations common in these communities.

But not only the risk of infection that may play a role.

While acknowledging that health inequalities between ethnic groups are explained primarily by fundamental social differences rather than genetic differences, the report shows that there is a set of genes considered a risk factor for severe coronavirus symptoms and respiratory failure.

These genes are more common among South Asians than Europeans (found in 50 percent and 16 percent of people, respectively) and may partly explain why the Bangladeshi population has the lowest survival rates in covid contracting, the report says.

But we need to wait for more data before fully resolving these urgent questions.