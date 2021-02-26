International
Kerala Assembly elections to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct competition
Kerala will vote to elect a new assembly on April 6th, the Election Commission announced on Friday.
The southern state, which has a long tradition of not voting for the current government, will see fierce competition between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M). – led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) both parties that have taken turns in the country of power.
Elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, as Kerala remains the only Communist stronghold in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a spate of electoral unrest elsewhere.
While the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan LDF hopes to remove the trend and retain power based on its model of governance, citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development, both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have attacked her for her response to the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming the state is now among the most affected in the country. On Thursday, Kerala registered 3,677 new Covid-19 cases, marking a slight drop from the previous days of 4,106 cases.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu to be held on April 6; everyone watches from DMK, AIADMK
The government is also being criticized for allegedly involving some of its officials in gold fraud and an agreement it signed with a U.S. tech firm to collect data on quarantined people. The issue of unemployment will also arise, as a significant number of people have returned home after losing their jobs in the pandemic.
CPI (M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, however, said the history of the Keralas Covid-19 case should not be seen as a measure of its performance. He said, Serosurvey in some states shows that up to 60% of the population was infected, but many have under-reported their number. In Kerala, Covid Care Centers were raised from primary health care level up to ensure that people were given the right treatment.
Ragesh said the LDF will be the first government to return to power in the state based on the development work they carry out. All the promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled and the government has gone beyond that. As privatization is taking place across the country, in Kerala, not only have existing PSUs been strengthened, but new ones have also been set up, he said.
Congress, which is trying to emerge from the shadows of its poor showing in the December local elections, hopes his performance will be similar to that of Lok Sabha in 2019, where, along with his allies , he collected 19 of the 20 seats. However important it is for Congress to win the assembly election as it has had a wave of electoral unrest, the most recent being the fall of its government in Puducherry weeks ahead of assembly polls. With a strong party cadre in the state, the party is looking at a return to power. A victory in Kerala, political analysts said, could signal the return of former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the campaign for party first place.
Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden praised Congress for effective intervention that led to the reversal of some government policies and said the continued agitation by aspirants on the public service commission list is an illustration of the failure of state governments.
It was opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who raised the issue of the LDF government allowing a U.S.-based technology firm Sprinkler to collect health data of quarantined people (without their consent), Eden said.
BJP, on the other hand, said it is a key contender in the triangular war. The party is ready to go to the polls, highlighting allegations of corruption against the government, with a particular focus on the issue of gold smuggling that was linked to officials in the prime minister’s office. State unit president K Surendran said people want Narendra Modi development model and see BJP as an alternative to both UDF and LDF. He said the party will run all 140 seats and raise the issue of corruption, unemployment and the policy of appeasement.
Now the prime minister is talking about withdrawing cases against people involved in the Sabarimala agitation. The question is how can those who fought for Lord Ayyappa be equated with those who were part of the anti-Civil Law (Amendment) agitation and were backed by anti-India forces, he said.
The BJP, which could not win the Sabarimala case in Lok Sabha elections, will raise the issue of interfaith marriage and, in an effort to love Christian voters, continue with community concerns about some issues, including benefits. for minorities.
