The UK mental health crisis is waking up the Covids

Owen O’Kane grew well acquainted with the psychological damage that bombs and bullets cause to communities long after their immediate impact, seeing witnesses to the problems in Northern Ireland.

Now a psychotherapist and author based in London, he is convinced that Covid-19 risks leaving similar long-term concerns in its wake. In anticipation, he has given the phenomenon a name: “Post-pandemic stress disorder”.

“Many people are affected by the trauma. If PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) or PPSD you will not see the full impact at that time. See you just a few months later. “If we do not take this seriously, we will have a very bad group in the population for years to come,” said O’Kane, a former NHS director of mental health in West London.

With Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, setting the stage for Britain’s gradual and cautious exit from the blockade earlier this week and the spread of the country’s vaccination program still going well, there is some cause for optimism.

But O’Kane and his peers worry about the long-term damage the pandemic is doing to the country’s mental health.

By mid-2020, one in five people in the UK was suffering from depression, double the number in 2019, according to latest data issued by the Office for National Statistics.

The Center for Mental Health, an independent charity in the UK, has predicted that this will translate into up to 10 million people in need of new or additional mental health support as a direct result of the pandemic. But that may be a conservative estimate given that these figures precede the latest and most deadly wave of the virus, as well as a winter of intensified blockage.

“Why I’m in my bar of soap at the moment is that I feel like all the energy is still in lowering the R (disease reproduction rate) when we have this other pandemic drink,” O’Kane said.

Part of the answer, he and other specialists argued, would be to allocate sufficient resources to deal with the growing demand for services. Another part, O’Kane argues, will be clinical.

“A pandemic is invisible. “It’s not like dropping bombs,” he said. But cumulatively its effects are no less traumatic. “If you do not address the underlying trauma [in patients]”They will return,” he said.

It is not just that the services are terrible in some parts of the country. It is also that the government is missing a massive opportunity

The stress associated with homeschooling children while keeping work, debts, loneliness, or having to deal in close quarters with relationships that have been fatally broken, along with the constant threat of the virus itself, for many people has taken a grim damage.

“When you have 120,000 families who have lost someone, many of whom have not been able to say goodbye; hundreds of thousands of doctors and nurses who have fought. . . why wouldn’t you expect there to be a large number of people with psychological problems? “he said Alastair Campbell, writer and former director of communications with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. “It would be very strange if you did not do that.”

Campbell, who published a book last year in his experience of severe depression, he is irritated by the lack of preparation for this emerging crisis.

“Not only are the services terrible in some parts of the country. It is also unfortunate that the government is losing a massive opportunity, ”he said, arguing that the shock of the pandemic has brought mental well-being to the forefront of everyone except, apparently, those in government. “They still think that if you talk about mental health it makes it worse,” he said.

government has promised milion 500 million of additional spending on mental health services this year to address waiting times for specialists, who can be extended to months or more, and to invest in the workforce.

“As part of the long-term plan we have committed an additional 3 2.3 billion a year,” said Nadine Dorries, minister for health, suicide prevention and patient safety.

Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said it was vital that this funding continued to grow in trained psychiatrists and other specialists while addressing a hangover from years in which mental health was treated as poor cousin to relative his physical.

“There is a huge accumulation of investment in mental health assets,” he said, adding: “We need to be on the front foot about mental health in relation to Covid rather than reactive.”

That means considering what is to come. While Johnson’s plan to lift the blockade promises to lift all restrictions by the end of June, the end of economic support for workers and businesses will cause new anxiety.

“As some of the measures that have protected employment security and the finances of those in unemployment are coming to an end, we are facing a rock bottom,” said Catherine Seymour from Mental Health Foundation, think-tank. He is calling for temporary 20 20 a week increases in welfare payments to be made permanent in next week’s Budget and to ban evictions.

The Good Samaritans, often the last charity for people in distress, have made similar prayers, showing the proven link between recession and increased suicide,

Jacqui Morissey, assistant director of charity research, said 1.7 million people had called on Samaritans for emotional support between March and December last year, a period when many people were deprived of their usual mechanisms. of coping.

It was imperative, she said, that the voluntary sector, which provides an essential state support role when it comes to mental health, remains at sea. “We need to make sure that there is a fully funded plan for mental health renewal as we emerge from that pandemic and that this is at the top of the priorities with the government working in cooperation with the sector to deliver it,” she said.