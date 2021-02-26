The family of gangster Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders: Officials





A special court here on Friday declared three family members of the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi as ‘fugitive economic offenders’ under the provisions of a criminal law of the same name, official sources said. The accused include Mirç’s wife, Hajra Memon and sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon. The Court of Extraordinary Hearing Judge AA Nandgaonkar declared the three as fugitive economic offenders under Article 12 of the Fugitive Economic Violation Act of 2018, they said. “The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate to seize their properties in India and abroad after due process of law,” an official said. The Central Investigation Agency had moved the court, also the special court to try cases under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA), last December to declare all three as violators of this law, approved by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 for crippled those accused of high-value economic fraud and flee the country to evade the law. The court had subsequently issued a notice to the three defendants to appear before it on 16 February but as they did not comply with the directive, the court made the statement on Friday. ED then also sought (in the application made on 3 December) the confiscation of 15 Indian properties including the 3rd and 4th floors of Ceejay House (in Mumbai) which had a market value of around Rs 96 crore and six accounts banks having a balance sheet of Rs 1.9 crore. ED has filed a money laundering case against Mirchi, who died at the age of 63 in London in 2013, his family and others last year after studying numerous Mumbai Police FIRs filed against them. The agency had claimed Mirchi “indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai”. She had filed a criminal case against Mirchi and those associated with her to investigate money laundering allegations related to their allegedly illegal relationship in the purchase and sale of costly real estate in Mumbai. Mirchi was claimed to be the right wing of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes. Properties worth about Rs 798 crore have been attached by the agency so far in this case. Under the FEO Act, a person can be declared an economic fugitive if a warrant has been issued against him for a criminal offense involving an amount of 100 Cro or more and he has left the country and refuses to return. Businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and four promoters / directors of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech, who face similar money laundering charges, have declared themselves economic fugitives in the past based on investigations by ED. A UK court ruled on Thursday that Nirav Modi could be extradited to India to face charges of bank fraud and money laundering. In the Mirchi case, an unfinished open order was also issued by the same court against the three defendants after an indictment was filed against them by ED. All three are said to be based abroad and have so far avoided ED summonses and court orders.

