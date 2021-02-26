Govt announces 5 million user threshold for important social media broker





The government on Friday specified 5 million registered users in India as the threshold for a social media broker to be considered an important social media broker as mentioned in Information Technology Rules 2021 (Mediation Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics) ). The rules make a distinction between social media brokers and important social media brokers, who have a large number of users. The government had said on Thursday, while announcing the Rules, that it would specify the user base threshold that would distinguish between the two. Major social media firms including Facebook and Twitter said they are studying the rules. “We are studying the updated guidelines and hope that continued engagement with the Government of India strikes a balance between transparency, freedom of expression and privacy. Twitter supports a forward-looking approach to regulation that protects open internet, universal access and promotes competition “We believe that regulation is beneficial when it protects the fundamental rights of citizens and strengthens internet freedom,” a Twitter spokesman said. Facebook said Thursday it “will carefully study the new rules.” Conflict with the Draft Law on Personal Data Protection Some experts pointed out that some provisions of the new rules, announced by the government on Thursday, would run counter to the proposed personal data protection legislation that is currently in place with a Joint Parliamentary Committee. “The industry will be under a huge compliance obligation, which will be a problem for everyone. I feel that the industry will challenge this in one way or another or ask the government for more clarity,” he said. said Salman Waris, Partner Manager at Delhi-based TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors. The rules require companies to store the data of individuals using their platforms for up to 180 days after any cancellation or withdrawal of their registration on the platform. Waris said provisions like these go against the purpose of the PDP Draft Law which aims to ensure that individuals’ personal information is not disclosed. Some also questioned the manner in which the Rules of Procedure were adopted, without consulting Parliament. “The actual content of these rules is beyond what the government can exercise as a rule by exercising power under the Information Technology Act. The government had to go to parliament and pass an amendment. Something is something that required a new legal provision or an amendment. the IT Act itself so asked both houses of Parliament to agree on it, “said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Senior International Adviser and Director of Asia-Pacific Policy at Access Now. He added that the Rules would in no way be in line with the PDP Draft Law. Access Now earlier said in a statement, that the social media rules, which were issued along with guidelines to regulate on top-of-the-line platforms, expand the scope of government. These rules include new provisions imposed by the executive branch, not authorized by the Indian Parliament, to order new regulations requiring online services that provide news, current affairs content and online curated content in India to register and reported regularly to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, she added.

