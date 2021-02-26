As new infections continue to grow in France, Macron resists blockages





The number of new coronavirus infections has been on the rise in France in the past two weeks, making it the only major European power that apparently is unable to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as the government remains ready to impose a national blockade. Number of new infections daily, at more than 25,000 according latest data, is now three times higher than in the UK. In mid-January, Frances reached just one-third of the UK number.

A deputy mayor of Paris asked today that the capital be put in jam for three weeks, which he said would be more efficient than the current schedule from 6pm to 6am currently in the country.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that some regions could be ordered in full blockade next month if the situation continues to deteriorate.

About half of all new cases registered in the country are now due to the coronavirus variant in the UK, Castex said.

Less than 4% of the French population has received a dose in the two months since the vaccines began to be distributed in the European Union, compared to 27% in the UK

Macron said Friday that he it would certainly take, if offered when his time comes, AstraZenecaOxford AZN,

-0.93%

he shot once mocked, because his effectiveness has now been proven.

That came a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it will not take the same vaccine because she is 66 years old and the German medicine regulator has not approved it for her age group. Read: The recession is taking over Europe as the pandemic is on the rise in some regions Perspective: Macron has been criticized for playing electoral politics by expressing concerns about vaccines, particularly casting doubt on the effectiveness of AstraZenecaOxford’s goal. And with regional elections in June, and his re-election efforts next year, he has seemed willing to take tougher action for fear of a political backlash. Contrary to most Western leaders, Macron continued to express his skepticism about the chances that vaccines will develop quickly and about their ultimate efficacy and safety over the past year. After being proven wrong, the French president then criticized scientists and France’s highest medical authorities, who advised him in January to impose a tight blockade across the country to curb the resurgence of the virus and its variants. new. The impact of the pandemic on the French economy has not been worse, so far, than in other comparable European countries. But that may not last if France proves it is unable to stem the current tide, starting with an accelerated vaccination campaign. Read: Queen Elizabeth II tells subjects not to be selfish and take a COVID-19 blow

